Breaking through on major economic projects is Greater Winston-Salem's challenge, opportunity

Curren pitched that Winston-Salem is in "a sweet spot between these two supernovas of Charlotte and Raleigh and their hot job markets (having) lower housing costs and many, many amenities."

"But, you really need to elevate your jobs that are available.

"People want to know that if they are not working remotely, that they can have a job with a good company with benefits, and their partner could find work as well."

Curren said Greater Winston-Salem's marketing efforts should "inspire (skilled talent) to want to move to Winston-Salem and help it become 'an It city' ... held in the same breath" of Nashville, Austin, Texas and Denver.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, questioned whether Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are "being outmatched by Charlotte to its south and Greensboro to its east."

"In the last decade, the county has been challenged by relocations and mergers — both shifting control to outside the area. Some companies may 'follow the herd to winners,' and, unfortunately, they may not consider Forsyth/Winston-Salem in this category.

"If this perspective is correct, the good news is it can be overcome with facts about the area's attractiveness and competitiveness," Walden said.