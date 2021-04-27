Bridford West apartment complex sells for $44M

The Bridford West apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $44 million in one of the Triad’s largest multi-family residential sales of the past three years.
The 268-unit complex sits at 598 Eagle Road.
The buyers are Southwood Bridford West LLC and Southwood Bridford West II LLC, both of Gastonia. The seller is Brookview Bridford West DE LLC of Uniondale, N.Y.
Richard Craver
