British American Tobacco opts to exit Russian marketplace in response to invasion

The manufacturer also said it has "activated plans to scale down its manufacturing operations in Russia amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and the evolving regulatory environment. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves."

Philip Morris International has about 800 employees in Ukraine. It said it would continue to pay salaries to all Russian and Ukrainian employees.

A third major tobacco supplier to Russia and Ukraine, Japan Tobacco, said Thursday it has suspended operations in Ukraine, as well as all new investments and marketing in Russia.

It also halted the launch of its heated cigarette product Ploom X in Russia. Japan Tobacco has about 1,000 employees in Ukraine.

Russia is one of Japan Tobacco's largest markets with four manufacturing plants and nearly 4,000 employees, which is 6.7% of its overall workforce of 58,000. The company said all employees in Russia "will be retained for the foreseeable future."

BAT, Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris International had drawn criticism in the past two days from U.S. anti-tobacco advocates questioning why they were still doing business in Russia when other international manufacturers had exited.