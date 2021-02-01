 Skip to main content
Brookstown industrial building sells for $745,000
An industrial building in Winston-Salem was sold for $745,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.89-acre property at 619 Brookstown Ave. contains 9,600 square feet of space.

The buyer is K-2 Brookstown LLC in Lewisville, while the seller is 619 Brookstown LLC in Winston-Salem.

