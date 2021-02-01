Brookstown industrial building sells for $745,000

An industrial building in Winston-Salem was sold for $745,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.89-acre property at 619 Brookstown Ave. contains 9,600 square feet of space.
The buyer is K-2 Brookstown LLC in Lewisville, while the seller is 619 Brookstown LLC in Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
