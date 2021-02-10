Brownfields requests filed for two Winston-Salem sites

A Brownfields redevelopment request has been made for a 13.25-acre site off Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem, according to a legal notice filed Wednesday.

The request is for 3811 and 3821 Kimwell Drive, which have been owned by HPFabrics Inc., an affiliate of Tukek Holdings Inc., and by Microfibres Inc.

Permission to redevelop a Brownfields property comes from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The notices said there are contaminants in the soil and groundwater.

The department said the properties are listed as “ready for reuse” with no prospective developer. The property owner will serve as a proxy prospective developer since the property owner is not eligible for a Brownfields agreement.

In September, Kimwell RE LLC of Yadkinville filed a Brownfields request for the property at 3760 Kimwell Drive. Kimwell RE spent $1.3 million in June 2019 to buy the 4.02-acre property that includes a 55,000-square-foot building.

Kimwell said in its notice that the redeveloped property would be limited to the following uses: hotel, industrial, office, parking and retail.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.