Browns Summit industries properties bought for $6 million

Two industrial properties in the Lake Herman Corporate Center of Browns Summit have been sold for a combined $6 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The properties are: a 3.06-acre tract at 6200 Technology Drive; and a 2.65-acre tract at 6202 Technology Drive. They have a combined 94,626 square feet of space.
The buyer is ABCO Automation Inc. of Browns Summit, which has operations at the properties.
The seller is Technology Center LLC of Orlando, Fla.
