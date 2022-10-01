'Bullish on the Triad.' Historic buildings serve as centerpiece of developer's NC portfolio

The availability of historic and other older buildings, particularly manufacturing plants, has moved the Triad toward the center of the rehabilitation strategy of a Richmond, Va., residential development group.

Clachan Properties completed last week its fifth major property acquisition in the region with the former Pilot Life Insurance Co. headquarters buildings in Greensboro. The purchase was not disclosed.

Clachan acquired all seven buildings on the 26.38-acre campus that combined represent more than 222,000 square feet, according to a news release from the Triad office of CBRE. The sale price was not disclosed.

Clachan plans to convert the buildings into luxury, market-rate apartments.

“In terms of specifics — how many units, when they will be available, at what rents — we just don’t have anything to announce yet,” said Hugh Shytle, Clachan’s co-founder and president.

Founded in 2003, Clachan says it has completed $200 million in historic renovations.

Clachan’s Triad portfolio features downtown Winston-Salem properties the 50 West Fourth residences — formerly the Forsyth County courthouse — and Winston Factory Lofts Phases 1 and 2. It also owns the May Hosiery Lofts in Burlington.

Altogether, Clachan owns and manages about 700 rental units, in settings ranging in size from single-family homes to 208-unit luxury apartment communities.

“We’re passionate about renovating historic buildings at Clachan,” Shytle said.

“We’re very bullish on North Carolina and in particular very bullish on the Triad.

“We have several more projects in the pipeline because the area has been very good to us.”

Winston Factory Lofts

Clachan entered the Winston-Salem residential market in 2006 with its purchase of what became the Winston Factory Lofts on North Main Street that debuted in September 2009.

The lofts are located in a building that debuted in 1920 and previously was used by the P.H. Hanes Co. and Brown-Rogers-Dixson Co. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated as a Forsyth County Local Historic Landmark.

“They are pretty important buildings,” LeAnn Pegram, historic-resource officer for the Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission, said in 2009. “They certainly represent significant components of the city’s industrial heritage.”

“These buildings lend themselves beautifully for residential use, and we’re seeing more and more people interested in that urban type of lifestyle,” Pegram said.

Clachan was among the first multi-family developers in downtown Winston-Salem to opt for high-end luxury apartments.

“We believed that Winston-Salem was in an early phase of re-urbanization,” Shytle said in December 2009.

“If you look at the ratio of downtown housing to the population in the metropolitan area, it suggests there’s going to be a demand for downtown housing for years to come,” he said.

The second phase of Winston Factory Lofts was a makeover of a former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. building at 101 Sixth St. that Clachan bought in 2008. The $11 million redevelopment of the 91,000-square-foot building into 86 apartment units was completed in 2013.

Shytle said older buildings are a link to the past for many people, and that he believes some people are tired of living in cramped spaces.

He said that Winston Factory Lofts have ceilings higher than 13 feet, enormous windows and “great views” of downtown.

“We’ve chosen an industrial ‘chic’ feel with exposed spiral duct, for example, and original hardwood floors in some places and stained concrete in others,” he said.

Courthouse conversion

In 2014, Clachan paid the county $700,000 for the former courthouse at 50 W. Fourth St. that was converted into 58 apartment units.

The sale was delayed about two years as Clachan developers worked for a local historic landmark designation and listing on the National Register of Historic Places to access state and federal tax credits for the building rehabilitation.

Clachan took a similar two-year delay involving a national registry application before closing on the Pilot Life headquarters purchase.

The central core is the 1926 courthouse, which was designed by architect Northup and O’Brien and incorporated some features from the 1896 Romanesque Revival-style courthouse that was on the site. Additions to the courthouse were built between 1959 and 1960.

Clachan said it stayed true to its business model by giving the building a facelift while preserving some of its historic character.

Old merged with new, as tenants walk across original marble floors or use an intricately designed staircase still intact from the 1896 segment of the building. A star-shape design in the floor on the Third Street side of the building was incorporated into the building’s logo.

The large courtroom was transformed into amenity space for tenants, with a kitchen, gym and lounge area. The judicial bench and flags remained, as well as the original wood paneling, acoustical tile and crown molding.

Each apartment was renovated to have individual design distinctions, whether an intricate cast-iron door and door frame that once served as an entrance to a vault, or exposed brick walls from the bell tower and steel truss beams.

“In an old factory it’s wide-open spaces,” said Herbert Coleman III, Clachan co-founder and chief executive. “You really have maximum flexibility on what you can do.”

Coleman said the courthouse “was a particularly challenging building, because it was basically three buildings within one building. You have to work within the confines of the building.”

“For example, you can’t really modify the hallways, and there’s existing walls all over the place that have to be … integrated into the overall design of the building.”

Pilot Life plans to be determined

The oldest three Pilot Life buildings debuted in 1927. They were designed by renowned Philadelphia architects, Zantzinger, Borie & Medary, and patterned after Tryon Palace in New Bern — the original capitol of colonial N.C.

Preservation Greensboro said Pilot Life opened the first suburban corporate headquarters campus in North Carolina.

Even though Shytle said Clachan had the Pilot Life buildings under contract for at least two years, its development plans remain very fluid currently, including how much it plans to spend on capital investments.

Clachan chose to wait on completing the purchase, in large part, to gain listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Getting that placement was a big milestone for doing an historic renovation like this,” Shytle said.

“But, it’s just one milestone toward a long list that needs to be accomplished before we can break ground” on new development.

The next steps include coming up with designs in cooperation with the National Park Service, which administers the national historic rehabilitation program.

“We need to secure lenders, tax-credit partnerships,” Shytle said.

Good bones

Part of the challenge of reviving the former Pilot Life headquarters buildings is that it has sat empty for more than two decades.

By comparison, what made the transition of the historic R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. headquarters in downtown Winston-Salem so attractive for reuse is how well Reynolds kept it even after closing it for most purpose when opening its current headquarters next door.

“This building has eroded, and we’ve taken steps to stop that erosion, but we feel like we’re in a race to get a project started that’s economically viable,” Shytle said.

“Every day that we don’t start, the building gets a little more in disrepair, so we’re in a race to save this building.”

When asked about any potential crossover between the look of Clachan’s downtown Winston-Salem properties and the former Pilot Life headquarters, Shytle said “they all have good bones to them.”

“We’ll do the same kind of high-end finishes, granite kitchens and baths, under mount sinks.”

The main differences between the rehabilitation projects is the Pilot Life headquarters was designed with corporate office users in mind, whereas the Winston-Salem properties were built for manufacturing and other industrial purposes.

“Those Pilot Life floors that housed executives are marble, while Winston Factory Lofts has high ceilings, enormous windows, hardwood floors, and 50 West Fourth is a converted courthouse,” Shytle said.

“Each building will have their own particular feel and will attract different kinds of residents.”

Pilot at Sedgefield

The overall Pilot at Sedgefield project encompasses seven tracts of land with more than 131 acres that are bordered by W. Gate City Boulevard (Jamestown Bypass), Alamance Road and High Point Road.

CBRE said five of the seven tracts have been sold to various owners for uses, such as single-family residential, multi-family residential and a senior living community.

The two remaining tracts total 37.51 acres.

Shytle said Clachan had the option to acquire those acres, but chose not to because “historic building renovations really are our bread-and-butter.”

“This is all we strongly considered.”

In December, an affiliate of a Cary real-estate developer paid $5.5 million for an 86.08-acre tract at 5300 High Point Road.

Sedgefield NC LP is listed in the Guilford County Register of Deeds filing as sharing the same address as Davis Park Leasing and Craig Davis Properties Inc., which develops multi-family and office properties.

According to a corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State, Sedgefield NC is listed with the same address at Chesapeake Homes of Virginia Beach, Va., which has an office in Raleigh.

Triad momentum

The purchase of the Pilot Life buildings “illustrates the significant interest in the Greensboro/Triad market by both local and out-of-state developers,” said David Hagan, Clachan’s senior vice president.

“We expect the demand for residential and industrial developments to continue at a brisk pace to accommodate existing and projected demand in these asset classes, particularly considering the major announcements this year by Toyota, Boom Supersonic, VinFast and Wolfspeed.”

Shytle said the megasite announcements have created “a tailwind” for the Triad in terms of attractiveness.

That said, Clachan will continue to be choosy with its Triad projects even as it hopes to benefit from the forthcoming surge in advanced manufacturing jobs in the region, Shytle said.

“We don’t look at it like we have to be in any certain city or county in the Triad,” Shytle said. “There just aren’t that many historic buildings (to redevelop) that are available.

“Both Charlotte and Raleigh are attractive towns, and if there were more historic buildings to be renovated, we would be keen to do them.”

“The Triad’s manufacturing heritage just lends itself to our favored projects, so we feel we’re on the 20-yard-line marching toward what we hope and believe will be a touchdown outcome,” Shytle said.