Bumpy ride: Wells Fargo disappoints legacy Wachovia shareholders

Shareholders likely relied heavily on the statements from Ken Thompson, who was forced out as Wachovia’s chairman and chief executive by the board of directors in spring 2008, and Robert Steel, his successor as chief executive.

After all, Wachovia was considered as the bluest of blue-chip stocks for its conservative financial model.

Even as billions of dollars in losses piled up in 2008, both Thompson and Steel extolled their belief that the bank would rebound, and the stock was a buying opportunity even as it dropped sharply with the housing bubble burst.

Gray said that what made the Wells Fargo share price decline feel like salt in the wound is that "many locals had bought a lot of Wachovia stock when it reached $10 on the way down, thinking that the bank would survive and recover."

"Those shareholders, and especially those who bought before the collapse, are a very long way from recovering.

"It may be possible for them to get their heads back above water, but it will take a very, very long time and a herculean effort by Wells Fargo to deliver value to them."

Asset cap shadow