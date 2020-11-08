Bumpy ride: Wells Fargo disappoints legacy Wachovia shareholders

When Wachovia Corp. was at the peak of its monumental collapse in the fall of 2008, the one silver lining for employees and shareholders was the arrival of Wells Fargo & Co. as its acquirer.
Wachovia’s share price was as high as $59.85 in April 2006, only to plunge by more than 90% to $5.80 when federal regulators approved Wells Fargo’s 11th-hour, $11.1 billion offer in October 2008.
Tony Plath, now a retired UNC Charlotte finance professor, estimated in 2008 that the Carolinas lost at least $100 billion in wealth in the immediate aftermath of Wachovia's demise.
Yet, there has been reasonable optimism of employees and shareholders being made whole eventually with Wells Fargo gaining its first major Southeast and East Coast presence, and its sterling reputation for keeping-its-nose-clean banking.
Wachovia stockholders received 0.1991 shares of Wells Fargo stock for each share of Wachovia.
When Wells Fargo completed the Wachovia purchase, its share price was worth $35.15, meaning Wachovia shareholders received just under $7 for each Wachovia share.
For Wachovia shareholders to have been made whole at the $38.03 share price of December 2007, Wells Fargo's share price would have had to rise to about $191 a share.
Instead, Wells Fargo's high-profile cultural, financial and fraudulent customer-account problems of the past four years have sent its share price down so much that those December 2007 Wachovia shareholders currently are even worse off in terms of financial performance.
On Oct. 29, Wells Fargo's share price was at a 52-week low of $20.76. The low also represented an 11½-year low from April 2009 in the heart of the Great Recession.
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said that "it would seem that Wells Fargo has disappointed just about anyone with interest: stockholders, regulators, and customers and probably employees with stock in their 401(k)s."
"They have made many attempts at correcting their many issues, but all those attempts seem to have culminated in 'right thinking, but the wrong action.'
"Short of breaking Wells Fargo up into a series of individual companies, such as mortgage, brokerage and retail banking, and allow each to focus on reinventing itself with its own leadership team and board of directors, I’m not sure they can make any headway."
One scenario
Plath laid out one scenario in that a pre-collapse Wachovia's share price of $38.03 in December 2007 could have been worth about $81 in November 2020 if the bank had survived the Great Recession.
"A nice capital gain on your 13-year investment in an iconic North Carolina corporation," Plath said.
"But, that’s not what happened."
Post-collapse, Plath said Wachovia shareholders receiving $7 a share from Wells Fargo in October 2008 realistically could have expected to see a near doubling of the value of that stock, or an estimated $13.29, by November 2020.
That would have been achievable with a Wells Fargo share price of around $65-$66.
"Granted, that’s bad, but that’s not what happened, either," Plath said.
"Instead, your original investment in a single Wachovia share from Dec. 31, 2007, at $38.03 is now worth right around $4.27."
Plath stressed that his share-price scenario is just one of many possible outcomes.
"All of the industry conditions that we used to value Wells Fargo back in 2009 are completely different today, and that decade-old valuation model is completely out-of-place and out-of-date in today’s banking industry," Plath said.
"Bank multiples throughout the industry are beat up these days on the expectation that earnings growth will be slowed for several years from slow economic expansion in the wake of COVID, a much-revised regulatory regime in the wake of a Joe Biden win on Tuesday, and the inexorable move of the entire banking industry from a physical industry to a virtual one."
Plath said Wells Fargo's future remains cloudy and hard to forecast "because of all the toxic sales culture stuff" hasn't been resolved.
"The prolonged regulatory reaction to this stuff, the management changes that have occurred within the franchise since 2009, the layoffs, the branch closures, the distrust of customers throughout the industry for Wells Fargo’s business ethics, and the industry changes that once ranked Wells Fargo at the top of the big-bank consumer banking industry, and today rank it at the bottom."
Buffett's sell-off
Before dismissing Plath's downcast comments about Wells Fargo, an investor somewhat more famous — multi-billionaire Warren Buffett — has made his own stunning recalculation of the value he perceives in the bank.
Analysts have said for years that Wells Fargo offers an intriguing insight into Buffett’s investment strategy, which centers on being a long-term value investor, including buying struggling companies with strong brands at a bargain.
Berkshire has owned a major Wells Fargo stake since the late 1980s, with the bank being among its top-five holdings during much of that period. It held as much as a 13% stake in 1994.
However, Buffett also has been quoted as saying “lose money for the firm and I will be very understanding. Lose a shred of reputation for the firm, I will be ruthless.”
The bank is on its third full-time chief executive since the scandal erupted in September 2016.
At that time, Berkshire owned 504.3 million shares of Wells Fargo, or 9.9% of the bank that was valued at more than $27 billion — representing Berkshire's largest investment stake.
U.S. regulations have sought to limit ties between non-financial companies and banks.
Investors typically have to tell the Federal Reserve and the public before acquiring 10% ownership in a bank, though that notice can be delayed if the threshold is reached because of share repurchases.
Berkshire held onto that 9.9% ownership stake though the first 2½ years of the scandal, which led to the retirement of chairman and chief executive John Stumpf. In January 2020, Stumpf received a lifetime ban from the banking industry and was ordered to pay a $17.5 million by federal regulators.
In February 2019, Berkshire still owned 451.36 million shares of Wells Fargo worth $22.95 billion at that time.
Fast forward to Feb. 14, 2020, and a Berkshire regulatory filing listed it with 347.6 million shares and an 8.4% stake worth $16.8 billion at that time at $48.32 a share.
Fast forward again to Sept. 4, 2020, and that day's Berkshire regulatory filing on its Wells Fargo stake lists 137.5 million shares and a 3.3% stake worth $3.46 billion at $25.19 a share.
There's analyst speculation that the next time Berkshire submits a Wells Fargo ownership filing in mid-November that the stake could be at zero.
Bram Berkowitz, a contributor to The Motley Fool, said Oct. 31 that "many believe the love affair between Buffett and Wells Fargo may soon be finished for good."
Bloomberg News reported Oct. 19 that Buffett may have cut his Wells Fargo holdings because the bank's board went against his advice and hired a Wall Street chief, Charlie Scharf, as its new chief executive in October 2019.
Buffett told the Financial Times in 2019 that Wells Fargo should hire someone from outside Wall Street or risk angering Congress.
"There are plenty of good people to run it (from the Wall Street banks), but they are automatically going to draw the ire of a significant percentage of the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, and that's just not smart," Buffett told the Financial Times.
Background
It has been 12 years since the collapse of Wachovia shook Winston-Salem.
After taking earnings hits for several quarters, Wachovia — the fourth-largest U.S. bank — faced its own demise and threatened to trigger a meltdown of the financial-services industry at the end of September 2008.
After a weekend of intense negotiations between Citigroup and Wells Fargo executives and federal regulators — with Wachovia officials acting mostly as bystanders — an agreement was reached on Sept. 29, 2008 to sell the bank to Citigroup at a deep discount.
Within a few days, though, Wells Fargo swooped back in with a modestly better offer with a pivotal advantage — minimal government assistance — that was accepted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Oct. 9, 2008.
Though much of Wachovia was saved by the Wells Fargo takeover, some local shareholders lost nearly all of their Wachovia investment.
Shareholders likely relied heavily on the statements from Ken Thompson, who was forced out as Wachovia’s chairman and chief executive by the board of directors in spring 2008, and Robert Steel, his successor as chief executive.
After all, Wachovia was considered as the bluest of blue-chip stocks for its conservative financial model.
Even as billions of dollars in losses piled up in 2008, both Thompson and Steel extolled their belief that the bank would rebound, and the stock was a buying opportunity even as it dropped sharply with the housing bubble burst.
Gray said that what made the Wells Fargo share price decline feel like salt in the wound is that "many locals had bought a lot of Wachovia stock when it reached $10 on the way down, thinking that the bank would survive and recover."
"Those shareholders, and especially those who bought before the collapse, are a very long way from recovering.
"It may be possible for them to get their heads back above water, but it will take a very, very long time and a herculean effort by Wells Fargo to deliver value to them."
Asset cap shadow
There's much analyst and investors agreement that the biggest shadow currently over Wells Fargo is the Federal Reserve-enforced asset cap of $1.93 trillion put into place on Feb. 3, 2018.
The cap prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.
Scharf told analysts during the bank's third-quarter earnings report Oct. 14 that while the bank is making progress toward lifting restrictions, achieving that goal will require additional cost-cutting over the next two to four years.
On July 15, Scharf laid out a goal of cutting $10 billion, or nearly 20%, in annual expenses that is likely include a significant reduction to its workforce of 276,000 at that time. It eliminated a net 1,100 jobs during the third quarter.
A longer-term goal is closing up to 900 branches by 2022 to reduce the total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.
Wells Fargo has closed 205 branches since mid-July, including now five in North Carolina that counted a location at 3305 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Cowen & Co. analyst Jaret Seiberg said that a Joe Biden presidential win could further delay the ending of the asset cap.
"We expect Wells Fargo to push the Federal Reserve to release it from the asset cap before Biden can replace top Fed officials in late 2021 and early 2022," Seiberg wrote in a note. "We see that as an uphill fight, which is why the asset cap could stay in place into 2023."
Berkowitz said that "although this is a very unique and punitive order, some consent orders on banks can last for three or four years or longer."
"Given the severity regulators seemed to have placed on the fake accounts scandal, it wouldn't surprise me to see it continue for another few years."
The future
Berkowitz projects that "without question, Wells Fargo in a year will be a much skinnier, slimmed-down version of what it is today."
There are projections it may sell its asset management division, which oversees $607 billion in assets, and/or its corporate trust division and student loan portfolio as part of Scharf's strategy "to exit some things which aren't core to the U.S. banking franchise."
"Considering the bank still has regulatory issues it needs to address, and the need to invest in technology, Scharf has not been clear on whether total expenses will actually be materially down in 2021," Berkowitz said.
Berkowitz said there's the potential Wells Fargo's share price "is near its floor and is likely to only be higher a year from now."
"It's still one of the largest banks in the U.S. and is very well established in many of its markets and product lines, despite its past reputational issues.
"The bank should be able to raise its dividend (currently at 5 cents a share) back to a more normal level and potentially get back to share repurchases once the Fed gets done with its second round of stress testing, and eventually removes restrictions on capital distributions."
Berkowitz said Wells Fargo likely "has received all of the punishment it is going to get from regulators when it comes to the fake accounts scandal."
"All that really remains is the asset cap, and once that is removed, I think the stock could rise significantly."
