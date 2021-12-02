Burke Street retail property sold for $775,000

A 14,014-square-foot retail building at 1105 Burke St. in downtown Winston-Salem has been bought by a Winston-Salem group for $775,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 0.21-acre property is Modkraft LLC of 630 N. Liberty St. The building was constructed in 1949.
Modkraft is a real-estate group with Peter Fala listed as managing member on its corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
The seller is Salem Self Storage LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
