Burlington gains sterilized-products manufacturer

SteriTek, a contract maker of sterilized products, said Monday it will create 50 new jobs in Burlington as part of a $59.9 million capital investment in a 125,000-square-foot East Coast facility.

Using electron beam and X-ray systems for sterilization, California-based SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries.

The Burlington facility will increase SteriTek’s sterilization capacity to meet the industry’s increased demand with four E-beam machines and one X-ray system.

The new positions include machine operators, managers, office personnel, quality specialists, sales staff, validation specialists, and warehouse employees. The average annual salary for the new positions is $52,500, which exceeds Alamance County’s overall average annual wage of $46,199.

The company has been made eligible for up to $95,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.