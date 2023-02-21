CBL Properties said Tuesday that a foreclosure or conveyance of one of its three Triad properties — Alamance Crossing East in Burlington — is imminent.

The company disclosed during its fourth-quarter earnings report that it expects the Burlington property "will be placed into receivership imminently," as well as its Westgate Mall property in Spartanburg, S.C.

Alamance Crossing East has served as the security for a $41.4 million loan to CBL. The lender has not been identified.

CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., is owner and operator of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro.

The company emerged on Nov. 1, 2021, from federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after entering protection in November 2020 and operating on a business-as-usual format.

In August, CBL said it was in discussions with the servicer of the $41.4 million loan to either modify or extend the terms.

“If it is unable to reach a favorable agreement, CBL plans to cooperate with a foreclosure or conveyance of the property,” the company said at that time.

CBL has a separate $29 million loan secured by the Spartanburg property.

If the Burlington shopping center is foreclosed or conveyed back to the lender, it would be the second time in the past seven months that has occurred for a CBL property in North Carolina.

In July, CBL conveyed its Asheville Mall property to its lender in exchange for forgiveness of the $62.1 million loan secured by the property.

The Asheville property was sold for $62.15 million in August to New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group.

Similar to Hanes Mall, the Asheville property has Dillard's, Belk and J.C. Penney as its anchor tenants.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported on Nov. 29 that the mall was at 90% occupancy of its 112 retail and kiosk spaces.

In another development involving a N.C. property, CBL said it is in discussions with the lender for a two-year extension/modification of a $97.4 million loan secured by Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville. CBL said it anticipates closing the extension or modification within 90 days.

Outside of North Carolina properties, CBL said the foreclosure was completed in October for Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Va., which secured a $61.6 million loan. The company did not say who is the new owner of the mall.

Financial results

CBL reported having $811,000 in net income for the fourth quarter, a dramatic improvement from a $151.5 million loss a year ago.

The biggest factor in the year-over-year comparison is CBL having $195.5 million in interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

There were no diluted earnings for the fourth quarter, compared with a $7.50 per share loss a year ago.

Fourth-quarter revenue was up 37.4% to $149.8 million.

For the full year, CBL reported a loss of $96 million, compared with a loss of $151.5 million for fiscal 2021.

Revenue was at $563 million, compared with $108.5 million in fiscal 2021.

"This performance was driven primarily by strong occupancy growth, both sequentially and year-over-year ... higher specialty income and percentage rents and disciplined expense management," Stephen Lebovitz, CBL's chief executive, said in a statement.

Lebovitz said despite high inflation leading to lower consumer demand for retail sales, "we enjoyed healthy tenant demand and limited store bankruptcies or closings."

CBL provided fiscal 2023 financial guidance that included adjusted earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.47 a share out of funds from operations.

"Our guidance for 2023 reflects our expectation for additional occupancy gains, as new tenant demand remains at a high level. We are adding new restaurants, entertainment users and successful regional and local retailers,' Lebovitz said.

"Additionally, expenses are expected to remain relatively in-line despite inflationary pressures.

"However, we expect a greater impact from bankruptcies and store closures in 2023 based on recent tenant announcements and reviews of tenant credit risk, and a lower contribution from percentage rents with the expectation that sales will moderate."

CBL's board of directors declared a first-quarter 2023 dividend of 37.5 cents per share. The dividend is payable March 31 to shareholders registered as of March 15.

During fiscal 2022, the board declared a total of $2.95 per share in dividends. That included 75 cents per share in regular quarterly dividends, along with a special all-cash dividend of $2.20 per share.