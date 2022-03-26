Business Milestones: Biscuitville features Red Clay Gourmet pimento cheese

Achievers

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will feature Red Clay Gourmet’s flame roasted jalapeño pimento cheese spread on its menu starting this month.

Red Clay Gourmet produces its pimento cheese at its Winston-Salem headquarters facility. Michele and Lance Sawyer started the company in 2011 after more than a decade operating First Street Draught House in Winston-Salem.

* * * *

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has been recognized for its Registered Nurse Apprenticeship Program that is offered in partnership with Davidson-Davie Community College.

ApprenticeshipNC, an organization that helps employers establish registered apprenticeships and build skilled workforces, named the health system as the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Registered Apprenticeship Program Award at its annual conference held March 15 in Wilmington.

The innovative program, which began in 2020 and is the first of its kind to be approved by the N.C. Department of Labor, allows aspiring registered nurses who graduate from the community college with their LPN certification to receive their RN degree in 24 months. The process typically takes 36 months. This expedited timeline is possible, without affecting the quality of instruction, because the training takes place in acute care settings at Davie Medical Center and Lexington Medical Center — two community hospitals within the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system.

* * * *

RiverWalk RV Park on the Yadkin River in Jonesville has been recognized as the “Best Place to Camp in NC” by Campendium. The honor came after seasoned RV campers left five-star reviews, comments, feedback and shared their experience regarding their stay at the park and local activities.

The “Campers Choice” award winners include RV parks and campgrounds that received the most five-star reviews in 2021 from the Campendium community.

Jim and Marcia Neese are the park owners. One Campendium review describes the park and staff as “The Chick-fil-A” service of campgrounds.

For information, visit www.riverwalkrv.com.

Announcements

Greater Winston-Salem’s annual meeting is set for May 19 at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem and it features the Allegacy Innovator of the Year, Truliant Small Business Award, the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award, and Collaboration of the Year.

The event, presented by Bethany Medical, begins with cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and a program at 6 p.m.

Steve Bratspies, president and CEO of HanesBrands, is the guest speaker.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/yj22rkpp.

Awards

Jim Mitchell, co-owner of Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse in King, was awarded the 2021 Honorary Lifetime Member Award for his dedication to the North Carolina Nursery and Landscape Association during the Green and Growin’ Conference, the association’s annual green industry education conference and trade show, held Jan. 10-14 in Greensboro.

Mitchell and his wife, Judy, started the business on an extra lot beside their house.

Also, Shanon Spivey of Spivey’s Nursery from Kernersville won the D.S. Copeland Award for outstanding contributions to the nursery industry.

To learn more, visit https://ncnla.com/page/awards.

* * * *

Dr. Charles Preston Nicholson Jr. of High Point, a long-time Federal Aviation Administration-designated senior aviation medical examiner, surgeon and accomplished pilot, has been honored as a recipient of the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

This award, named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright, is presented by the FAA to U.S pilots who have 50 years of flying experience.

Nicholson received his award at a special ceremony and FAA safety program on GTCC’s aviation campus where he was celebrated by FAA, family, friends and fellow pilots.

Having earned his FAA Private Pilot Certificate in 1971, eventually going on to achieve advanced ratings and pilot certificates, Nicholson has served as a dedicated FAA safety team representative and aviation medical examiner.

* * * *

A project that used Pine Hall Brick Company clay pavers took home an award at the 2021 Brick Industry Association’s annual Brick in Architecture competition.

The Silver Award, in the paving and landscaping category, was handed down to the Ambler Square Park project in Ambler, Penn.; landscape architect Gilmore and Associates; masonry contractor GoreCon; brick distributor Church Brick Company and brick manufacturer Pine Hall Brick Company.

The project made use of Pine Hall Brick Company’s StormPave permeable pavers in full range, dark accent and gray. The pavers effectively slow water runoff and promote innovative and sustainable storm water solutions in a public park setting.

* * * *

The High Point Market Authority, organizers of the biannual home furnishings trade show High Point Market, is this year’s recipient of a North Carolina Travel Award issued by Visit NC, the state’s tourism marketing office and a division of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

Established in 2019, the Esse Quam Videri Award is inspired by the state motto for North Carolina, which translates “to be rather than to seem.”

The award recognizes leadership in the development or redevelopment of a transformational tourism asset in N.C., with particular emphasis on redevelopment of an area that has fallen out of favor or struggled economically.

At a luncheon March 21, in conjunction with Visit NC’s 365 Conference at the Durham Convention Center, the award was presented to HPMA COO Tammy Covington Nagem, who has served on the HPMA staff since 2002.

On the Move

Kontoor Brands, a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by the consumer brands Wrangler and Lee, has announced the following executive leadership appointments: Chris Waldeck, will become executive vice president, co-chief operating officer, global brand president, Lee, and Tom Waldron, will become executive vice president, co-chief operating officer, global brand president, Wrangler.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.