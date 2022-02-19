Business Milestones: Movers, achievers and awards

Achievers

Morgan Stanley has announced that Craig C. Miller, a managing director, financial adviser and senior investment management consultant alternative investments director in its wealth management office in Winston-Salem, has been named to the firm’s President’s Club, a group composed of the firm’s top financial advisers.

The appointment recognizes Miller’s “consistent creativity and excellence in providing a wide range of investment products and wealth management services to his clients.”

Awards

The International AVA Digital Awards presented Pace Communications, the largest woman-owned independent full-service marketing agency in North America, with four awards and two honorable mentions for excellence in digital marketing and communications.

Pace’s wins include three platinum awards and one gold award for a variety of digital content categories including social video and end-to-end social media marketing campaigns for clients such as AAA – The Auto Club Group and Jon Hart Design, as well as honorable mentions in both web content and production.