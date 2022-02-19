Business Milestones: Movers, achievers and awards

Achievers
Morgan Stanley has announced that Craig C. Miller, a managing director, financial adviser and senior investment management consultant alternative investments director in its wealth management office in Winston-Salem, has been named to the firm’s President’s Club, a group composed of the firm’s top financial advisers.
The appointment recognizes Miller’s “consistent creativity and excellence in providing a wide range of investment products and wealth management services to his clients.”
Awards
The International AVA Digital Awards presented Pace Communications, the largest woman-owned independent full-service marketing agency in North America, with four awards and two honorable mentions for excellence in digital marketing and communications.
Pace’s wins include three platinum awards and one gold award for a variety of digital content categories including social video and end-to-end social media marketing campaigns for clients such as AAA – The Auto Club Group and Jon Hart Design, as well as honorable mentions in both web content and production.
The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals administers the AVA Digital Awards each year to showcase the highest standards of creative in digital communications ranging from audiovisual productions to web and social media. With award recipients representing many countries across the globe and more than 2,500 entries per year, the AVA Digital Awards is among the world’s largest competitions for creative professionals. Past winners include globally respected brands like Microsoft, ViacomCBS, Deloitte and Salesforce.
* * * *
The Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society has awarded Janet Spriggs, president of Forsyth Tech, with the Paragon President Award. The award recognizes college presidents for outstanding support of student success. Only 20 are awarded each year out of 426 eligible candidates.
The award has been granted to Spriggs for her work to mentor and develop student leaders through the circumstances of the last several semesters. From racial and political unrest to a pandemic, community colleges were and are often at the forefront of working to build equity in a community as well as address immediate needs.
The nomination also highlighted Spriggs’ work to support student success initiatives leading to stronger pathways to completion, transfer and employment.
Spriggs will be honored at the Phi Theta Kappa Annual Convention in April in Denver, Colo., where the guest speaker will be Moogega Cooper, engineer of the Mars Rover Perseverance.
On the Move
Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Tiffany Lam-Balfour as the new program director for its Truliant Financial Advisors program. Most recently, Lam-Balfour was a lead writer and spokesperson on NerdWallet’s investing team.
The Piedmont Triad Apartment Association has named Michael McKinney as its a new executive director. He is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University and High Point University. McKinney has been serving as the executive director of NC Realtors Housing Foundation. He succeeds Jon Lowder, who was the executive director for 12 years and became director at the Triad Real Estate Building Industry Coalition late last year.
National Truck Protection, a commercial truck warranty company with the NTP and Premium 2000+ brands, has announced the following new hires at its Winston-Salem corporate office: Phil Parker, new position of vice president, direct sales channel; Michael Smith, direct sales representative; Kassandra Dawn, claims service representative; and Jenny Scholl, senior marketing manager. Also, Lisa Smith has moved to a newly created position of dealer engagement manager.
