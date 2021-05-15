Business Milestones: On the move

Awards

Truliant Federal Credit Union was recently honored with two Diamond Awards — including one Category’s Best — recognizing outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry.

The awards are presented by the Credit Union National Association Marketing and Business Development Council, a national network comprised of more than 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards were given in more than 30 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.

Truliant earned an esteemed Category’s Best distinction in the Internal Marketing Recognition category for a video recognizing its Bonita Hauser Philosophy in Action Award during Truliant’s annual employee event TruFest. Truliant was also honored with a Diamond Award for its website redesign project. The credit union launched a new site in 2020 with a mobile-first design, improvements to self-service capability and more relevant content for member-owners to access information.

Wilma Reed was recently named Regional Caregiver of the Year out of more than 25,000 caregivers nationally with Winston-Salem’s Right at Home.