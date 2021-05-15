Business Milestones: On the move

Awards
Truliant Federal Credit Union was recently honored with two Diamond Awards — including one Category’s Best — recognizing outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry.
The awards are presented by the Credit Union National Association Marketing and Business Development Council, a national network comprised of more than 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards were given in more than 30 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.
Truliant earned an esteemed Category’s Best distinction in the Internal Marketing Recognition category for a video recognizing its Bonita Hauser Philosophy in Action Award during Truliant’s annual employee event TruFest. Truliant was also honored with a Diamond Award for its website redesign project. The credit union launched a new site in 2020 with a mobile-first design, improvements to self-service capability and more relevant content for member-owners to access information.
Wilma Reed was recently named Regional Caregiver of the Year out of more than 25,000 caregivers nationally with Winston-Salem’s Right at Home.
According to a press release, “Reed has worked for Winston-Salem’s Right At Home for a few years now, and is known as an all-encompassing dependable caregiver. Over the course of her employment, she has been known to help with cognitive skills and eating healthy to make sure all of her clients are mentally and physically healthy. Additionally, clients have said Reed is an incredibly hard worker who is never hesitant to take a double shift and always steps up when needed.”
88.5 WFDD won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for “Overall Excellence” for its work in 2020.
This is the fourth consecutive year WFDD has been honored in the “Overall Excellence” category, which spans a year of work that includes the station’s coverage of the pandemic, the local protests after the death of George Floyd and the election. Of note is WFDD’s COVID-19 live blog, which provides information about the pandemic in both English and Spanish. To connect on a deeper level, WFDD also launched a series of virtual community conversations that invited participants to discussions about race, education during the pandemic and voting security.
The Radio Television Digital News Association has been recognizing outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.
On the Move
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has named Katie Hall of Winston-Salem as its chief advancement officer. Hall comes to the council after serving as a business development professional with Vela Agency, a strategic communications and marketing firm in downtown Winston-Salem.