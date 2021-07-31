Business Milestones: Truliant unveils new logo

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 114 people for CPA licensure on July 26. Local individuals included: Matthew Patrick Ryan, Jeremy Delaine Smith, Tyler Patrick Smith and Edward Joseph St. Amand III, all of Winston-Salem.
Also, the board has announced that 46 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination on June 1-30.
Local individuals include: John Patrick Beck and Ben Fortugaleza Liboon, both of Clemmons; Zachary William Hurst of Kernersville; and Jason Ronald Grolimond Edelmann of Lexington.
Announcements
Truliant Federal Credit Union recently announced several early actions aimed at advancing its diversity, inclusion and equity planning.
The credit union debuted its Everyone Under the Sun logo to visually represent the power of celebrating individual differences. Contributing to the design are different colors, specks and spatter incorporated into Truliant’s sunburst to symbolize that employees shine brighter together.
Growing diversity, inclusion and equity efforts at Truliant, in addition to the logo, include more partnerships with strategic collaborators, formalizing strategic plans and instituting more in-depth diversity education and conversations at all levels of the organization. The credit union recognized Juneteenth as a partial holiday in 2020, as a day of reflection and as a full paid holiday in 2021 — prior to enactment as a federal holiday.
On the Move
Read Write Spell has named Esharan Monroe-Johnson as executive director. A nonprofit based in Winston-Salem, Read Write Spell leverages the power of community volunteers to provide free, long-term, one-to-one reading instruction to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ students who struggle with literacy skills.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Chris Murray to the newly created role of chief member experience officer. Murray was most recently senior vice president of member experience. In his new role, Murray will be responsible for traditional marketing, indirect dealer services, credit administration, member satisfaction, Truliant Insurance Services and Truliant Financial Advisors.
