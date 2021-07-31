Business Milestones: Truliant unveils new logo

Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 114 people for CPA licensure on July 26. Local individuals included: Matthew Patrick Ryan, Jeremy Delaine Smith, Tyler Patrick Smith and Edward Joseph St. Amand III, all of Winston-Salem.

Also, the board has announced that 46 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination on June 1-30.

Local individuals include: John Patrick Beck and Ben Fortugaleza Liboon, both of Clemmons; Zachary William Hurst of Kernersville; and Jason Ronald Grolimond Edelmann of Lexington.

Announcements

Truliant Federal Credit Union recently announced several early actions aimed at advancing its diversity, inclusion and equity planning.

The credit union debuted its Everyone Under the Sun logo to visually represent the power of celebrating individual differences. Contributing to the design are different colors, specks and spatter incorporated into Truliant’s sunburst to symbolize that employees shine brighter together.