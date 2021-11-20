Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 53 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in September.
Local individuals included: Sarah Katherine Todd of Lewisville, Lauren Edwards Davis of Thomasville and Kenneth Hunter Byrd, Robert Thomas Claiborne, Marcos Jose Melendez, all of Winston-Salem.
The examination consists of four sections: Auditing and attestation, business environment and concepts, financial accounting and reporting, and regulation. These four sections represent a total of 16 hours of testing.
Announcements
The North Carolina Association of Public Safety Communications Officials commemorated the 60th anniversary of its first chapter meeting Nov. 19 at the Guilford Metro 911 Center in Greensboro. Following the vision of Sanford Smith of Greensboro and Buck Sloop and Robert Franklin of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, NC APCO held its first chapter meeting on Nov. 14, 1961, in Greensboro. This first chapter meeting saw 27 individuals sign up to become members of this public-safety communications organization.
The recent meeting kicked off a year of celebrations.
For information, visit https://ncapco.org.
Awards
Atrium Health has been recognized on the 2021 Forbes list of Best Employers for Veterans. This is the first appearance by Atrium Health on this list of 200 companies. Atrium Health employs more than 1,400 veterans and active military teammates and is the only North Carolina-based health care organization to make the list.
Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers for Veterans 2021 based on an independent survey completed by more than 5,000 U.S. veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S.
The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve has awarded Atrium Health with an Extraordinary Employer Support Award, which recognizes the sustained employer support of National Guard and Reserve service. ESGR is a Department of Defense program, established in 1972, to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee’s military commitment.
Atrium Health President and CEO Eugene A. Woods was also recognized by the Office of the Secretary of Defense with the Patriot Award for supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Forces. The Patriot Award reflects the efforts by individuals to support National Guard or Reserve members through a wide range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence, if needed.
Additionally, Dr. David Callaway, chief of crisis operations, sustainability and operational and disaster medicine for Atrium Health, was named Veteran of the Year by Veteran’s Bridge Home at its Carolinas Veterans Day Festival, held Nov. 11 at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Callaway was recognized for his exemplary, continued service and sacrifice to the community this past year.
As part of its annual Veterans Day Celebration, Woods recognized Atrium Health’s veterans and active military teammates from across the enterprise. Included in the enterprise event was its Veteran and Military System Resource Group, a group of veteran and active-duty military teammates and their families, to support and promote the unique characteristics of those who are serving or have served. Atrium Health also recognized those currently serving in the United States military who have given up great personal freedoms to help protect our country. As part of an annual tradition, since 2015, Atrium Health teammates, patients and their families have sent more than 285,000 hand-written cards to military service members around the world.
On the Move
Spilman Thomas & Battle have announced that two associates, Steven C. Hemric and Jacquelyn N. Miner, have joined the law firm in its North Carolina office. Hemric’s primary area of practice is litigation with a focus on construction law and commercial litigation. Miner’s primary area of practice is also litigation.
IFB Solutions, a nonprofit based in Winston-Salem and the largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired in the country, has hired Kenneth Fuentes as industrial engineering technician. Fuentes, a N.C. A&T graduate, will work with IFB’s engineering team in the Winston-Salem manufacturing facility to convert operations previously limited to sighted employees into opportunities for employees who are blind or visually impaired.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.