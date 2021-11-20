Business Milestones

Additionally, Dr. David Callaway , chief of crisis operations, sustainability and operational and disaster medicine for Atrium Health, was named Veteran of the Year by Veteran’s Bridge Home at its Carolinas Veterans Day Festival, held Nov. 11 at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Callaway was recognized for his exemplary, continued service and sacrifice to the community this past year.

As part of its annual Veterans Day Celebration, Woods recognized Atrium Health’s veterans and active military teammates from across the enterprise. Included in the enterprise event was its Veteran and Military System Resource Group, a group of veteran and active-duty military teammates and their families, to support and promote the unique characteristics of those who are serving or have served. Atrium Health also recognized those currently serving in the United States military who have given up great personal freedoms to help protect our country. As part of an annual tradition, since 2015, Atrium Health teammates, patients and their families have sent more than 285,000 hand-written cards to military service members around the world.