Business Milestones

On the Move
- Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina has hired Timothy Howell as the agency’s first chief people officer. Howell, a native of Chicago, most recently served as assistant director of employee experience with the city of Durham, where he oversaw hiring, training, professional development, performance management, compensation, benefits, wellness and other people-centered activities.
- Valerie Davis Kiger has joined the Moravian Ministries Foundation in America as director of finance, a newly-created position. Reporting to President/CEO Chris Spaugh, she will be responsible for MMFA’s financial and operational effectiveness, lead strategic and work-planning processes, and directly manage finance, administration, investments and information technology.
- Latitude Aero, an aircraft seating overhaul provider, recently announced the hiring of Emma Reno as marketing coordinator. In this role, Reno will be researching and analyzing the latest marketing trends and helping develop innovative marketing strategies.
