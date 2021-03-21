Business Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 82 individuals for CPA licensure on Feb. 22.

Local individuals included James Troy Fine and Mary Margaret Waterer, both of Winston-Salem.

* * * *

Jennie Smith, school counselor at White Plains Elementary School, is one of the thousands of teachers across the United States to achieve National Board certification, and one of 78 National Board-certified teachers in the Surry County School System.

* * * *

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Tim R. Watson as district attorney in Prosecutorial District 23, serving Surry and Stokes counties. He will fill the vacant seat of District Attorney Ricky Bowman who is retiring at the end of March. Watson is the senior assistant district attorney for Prosecutorial District 23. Previously, he was an attorney in private practice.

* * * *

High Point University has appointed Scott Elliott, a lifelong resident of the Winston-Salem community, to its Board of Visitors.