Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 82 individuals for CPA licensure on Feb. 22.
Local individuals included James Troy Fine and Mary Margaret Waterer, both of Winston-Salem.
Jennie Smith, school counselor at White Plains Elementary School, is one of the thousands of teachers across the United States to achieve National Board certification, and one of 78 National Board-certified teachers in the Surry County School System.
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Tim R. Watson as district attorney in Prosecutorial District 23, serving Surry and Stokes counties. He will fill the vacant seat of District Attorney Ricky Bowman who is retiring at the end of March. Watson is the senior assistant district attorney for Prosecutorial District 23. Previously, he was an attorney in private practice.
High Point University has appointed Scott Elliott, a lifelong resident of the Winston-Salem community, to its Board of Visitors.
Elliott is the founder of the FourShare Company.
Awards
Nine communities, including Mount Airy, received awards for excellence in downtown revitalization during the North Carolina Main Street Awards Ceremony held March 10.
Liz Parham, director of the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center, presented the awards virtually in categories that included economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.
Mount Airy received a 2020 Award of Merit in the best economic recovery initiative category.
Projects that used Pine Hall Brick Company clay pavers took home Gold and Silver awards at the 2020 Brick Industry Association’s annual Brick in Architecture competition.
The Gold Award, in the paving and landscaping category, was awarded to the 17th Street Market project in Richmond, Va.; landscape architect Baskervill; brick manufacturer Pine Hall Brick Company; brick distributor Riverside Brick & Supply Company; and paver installer Chris McClaning at RSG Landscaping.
The Silver Award, also in the paving and landscaping category, was awarded to the Lemon Avenue project in Sarasota, Fla.; landscape architect David W. Johnston Associates; brick manufacturer Pine Hall Brick Company; brick distributor Oldcastle; and paver installer Preferred Pavers and Concrete.
Lemon Avenue also won an honorable mention award in the earlier Hardscape North America competition.
On the Move
McKinley Greer of Burlington, Jenna Hiera of Pittsboro and Jasmine Daniels of Clemmons took on new roles at the beginning of the year at Biscuitville Fresh Southern. Greer has been named guest analytics manager; Hiera has been promoted to finance manager; and Daniels has been promoted to people excellence junior partner.