Business Milestones

Achievers

The Class of 2020 has graduated from the 84th North Carolina School of Banking.

Bankers who enroll in the school spend a week each August for four consecutive years to receive training in a college setting. The 2020 program, which ran from Aug. 3-7, was hosted virtually.

The 2020 students recently gathered to close out the 2020 program and to host the graduation for the senior class.

Local graduates are: Velvet Burton, Lamona Harbinson and Bradley Southers, all of Peoples Bank in Newton; Chris DiLuzio of American National Bank & Trust Company in Winston-Salem; Jaclyn King of First National Bank of PA in Winston-Salem; and Brady Young of Bank of Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge.

* * * *

R. Michael Wells Sr. of Wells Law has been elected to serve on the United Way of Forsyth County Foundation Board for a three-year term.

He is the past recipient of the State Chairman’s Award given by the United Way of North Carolina in honor of his service as the chairman of the state’s most successful community campaign the year he chaired the United Way campaign.