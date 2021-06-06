Business Milestones

Achievers
The Class of 2020 has graduated from the 84th North Carolina School of Banking.
Bankers who enroll in the school spend a week each August for four consecutive years to receive training in a college setting. The 2020 program, which ran from Aug. 3-7, was hosted virtually.
The 2020 students recently gathered to close out the 2020 program and to host the graduation for the senior class.
Local graduates are: Velvet Burton, Lamona Harbinson and Bradley Southers, all of Peoples Bank in Newton; Chris DiLuzio of American National Bank & Trust Company in Winston-Salem; Jaclyn King of First National Bank of PA in Winston-Salem; and Brady Young of Bank of Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge.
R. Michael Wells Sr. of Wells Law has been elected to serve on the United Way of Forsyth County Foundation Board for a three-year term.
He is the past recipient of the State Chairman’s Award given by the United Way of North Carolina in honor of his service as the chairman of the state’s most successful community campaign the year he chaired the United Way campaign.
Awards
The 2021 North Carolina Parent Teacher Association award winners have been announced:
Outstanding Volunteer: William Herrera, Thomas Jefferson Middle School PTA, Winston-Salem
Outstanding Local Unit: Old Richmond Elementary School, Tobaccoville
Membership Enrollment Recognition Award, Ruby Acorn Award: Old Richmond Elementary School, Tobaccoville
The awards celebration will be held during a virtual state convention on Friday, June 11.
On the Move
Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Jeff Hibbard to the role of senior vice president of digital experience and business transformation. Previously he was vice president of digital innovation.
Unifi has announced two new additions to its leadership team. James Cooper Jr. has joined Unifi as the company’s sustainability manager. Sara Porter has been named brand sales manager of global business development, nonwovens, films and rigid packaging.
The Winston-Salem Dash has promoted Jessica Aveyard to vice president of ballpark experience and branding. Josh Strickland has been hired as vice president of corporate partnerships. Erin McGregor joins the Dash as ticket operations manager. Matt Beksinski has been hired as a business development representative. Amanda Dove, who served as corporate partnerships intern in 2020, has been promoted to the role of corporate partnerships assistant. Luke Hallett has been hired as the new “Voice of the Dash,” where he acts as lead play-by-play broadcaster. Josh Soto and Josh Von Noy have been hired as ticket sales and service representatives.
