Business Milestones

Achievers

Gov. Roy Cooper has nominated D. Reid Smith III of Lexington to the North Carolina State Board of Agriculture as a dairy farmer. Smith is the owner of Red Acres Farm, a third-generation dairy farm in Davidson County. He is also the president of the North Carolina Dairy Producers Association.

Also, Cooper has appointed Cuauhtemoc Herrejon of Yadkinville to the Hispanic/Latino Affairs Advisory Commission as a member-at-large. Herrejon is the director of religious education and catechesis for Saint John Baptist de la Salle in North Wilkesboro and previously worked for the Diocese of Charlotte in Hispanic Ministry.

Announcements

The Guilford Merchants Association has announced the 2022 board of directors and members of the executive committee. Clarence McDonald of Wells Fargo will serve as chairman. Additional members of the executive committee include: Vice Chairman Richard Beard, Schulman & Beard; Treasurer David Parrish, New Page Capital; Immediate Past Chairman Ford Bowers, Truist; Past Chairman Nathan Duggins, Tuggle Duggins P.A.; and President and CEO Mark Prince, GMA.