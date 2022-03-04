Business Milestones

Achievers
Gov. Roy Cooper has nominated D. Reid Smith III of Lexington to the North Carolina State Board of Agriculture as a dairy farmer. Smith is the owner of Red Acres Farm, a third-generation dairy farm in Davidson County. He is also the president of the North Carolina Dairy Producers Association.
Also, Cooper has appointed Cuauhtemoc Herrejon of Yadkinville to the Hispanic/Latino Affairs Advisory Commission as a member-at-large. Herrejon is the director of religious education and catechesis for Saint John Baptist de la Salle in North Wilkesboro and previously worked for the Diocese of Charlotte in Hispanic Ministry.
Announcements
The Guilford Merchants Association has announced the 2022 board of directors and members of the executive committee. Clarence McDonald of Wells Fargo will serve as chairman. Additional members of the executive committee include: Vice Chairman Richard Beard, Schulman & Beard; Treasurer David Parrish, New Page Capital; Immediate Past Chairman Ford Bowers, Truist; Past Chairman Nathan Duggins, Tuggle Duggins P.A.; and President and CEO Mark Prince, GMA.
Board of directors members: Scott Baker, TowneBank; Tara Burgio-Wheelihan, ATI Decorative Laminates; Chris Dudley, High Point University; Tammy Hellner, Kontoor Brands; Jim Himes Jr., WGHP/Fox 8; Brian James, Greensboro Police Department; Mary McElroy, Atlantic Coast Conference; Robert Pompey Jr., N.C. A&T; Leah Price, Triad Business Bank; John Thomas, IDeACOM of Central N.C.; and Richard Vanore, Koury Corporation.
Greater Winston-Salem is launching a new event series. The Founders Forum, presented by Flow Automotive, brings entrepreneurs and collaborators together to champion a more interconnected startup community. Attendees can enjoy entrepreneurial programming, complimentary beverages and purchase dinner from an on-site food truck.
The first event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. April 7 at 500 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem. Jennifer Byrne of Javara Research is the keynote speaker.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/mwezaed2.
Awards
The James Beard Foundation recently announced the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the returning James Beard Awards presented by Capital One.
Peyton Smith, Mission Pizza Napoletana, and Stephanie Tyson, Sweet Potatoes, both in Winston-Salem, are semifinalists for the Best Chef Southeast award.
Machete in Greensboro is a semifinalist in the Best New Restaurant category.
Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
On the Move
- The Dobson Tourism Development Authority and the Surry County Tourism Development Authority have announced the appointment of Travis Frye as tourism coordinator who will manage operations of both TDAs, effective March 15. Frye has been employed with the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce as its programs and events director, as well as Autumn Leaves Festival director, since 2017. His office will be in Dobson Town Hall.
- High Point University recently welcomed several new team members: Christina Cavanaugh joined HPU’s library as the print shop manager, Dylan Cortese is the program assistant for the Standardized Client Program in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, Corey Flack joined the department of nursing as an administrative assistant, Angela Parks joined the Office of Academic Services as a department administrator, Dominique Jones joined the Office of Career and Professional Development, Amirah Sims joined the Office of Student Life as a resident director and Ally Strasen joined the Office of Student Life as a CARE case manager.
- East Coast Wings + Grill, a full-service casual-dining franchise, has promoted 18-year company loyalist Whitney Mann to executive vice president of operations.
