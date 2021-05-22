 Skip to main content
Business Milestones
Business Milestones

Achievers

Ada Miller-Blair, CEO and co-founder of J&J Emerging Technologies in Clemmons, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership council.

NSBA is one of the nation’s oldest small business advocacy organizations and operates on a nonpartisan basis. Miller-Blair, a recognized local leader in the small business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of U.S. small businesses to policymakers in Washington.

On the Move

Commercial bankers Max Greer and Raul Colon have joined Pinnacle Financial Partners from Truist. Greer is based at the firm’s Cherry Street address; Colon is located at the Stratford Road office. Greer started at Branch Banking and Trust Company (BB&T) in 2003 and has developed a focus on commercial banking and capital markets across the Southeast. Colon started at BB&T in 2009 and will focus on commercial banking and commercial real estate lending in Winston-Salem and throughout the Triad.

+1 
Raul Colon

Colon
+1 
Max Greer

Greer

