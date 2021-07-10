Business Milestones

Achievers
Jeremy Willard, a Forsyth County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named #1 Honor Agent, by Allen Houck, executive vice president and general manager.
Mike Groce, also an agent for the company, was named among the Top 75 Agents for 2020, by Houck.
North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Company has more than 845 agents across the state.
Also, Nic Johnson, manager of Lewisville Clemmons Agency, was named First Place Honor Agency Manager in his category for 2020, by Houck.
The trio were selected for these honors based on their agency’s outstanding sales and service record for multi lines of insurance during 2020.
These announcements were made at the virtual annual sales conference of the Farm Bureau Insurance Companies held March 1.
* * * *
Khristy Vaassen, an Allen Tate Realtor in the Winston-Salem Hanes Mall Boulevard office, has been awarded the New Homes Certification from Allen Tate Company.
Realtors who receive this certification have completed six hours of classroom instruction, as well as seven online courses, designed to help the agent better serve clients interested in purchasing or building new construction.
Classroom coursework includes new construction basics, making sense of plats and plans and the home-building process. Online modules include understanding builder types, finding the right builder, negotiating and green building.
* * * *
The Verger Capital Management Board of Managers has announced the appointment of Mike Carter as a member of the board.
Carter is the co-founder of V|C Broadgate, a boutique merchant bank focused on selected verticals of the financial services landscape, namely asset gathering, insurance, re-insurance, banking and Fintech.
* * * *
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Dr. Yasmin Evette Gay of Kernersville to the North Carolina State Council for Interstate Juvenile Supervision as a licensed clinical mental health counselor from the private sector. Gay is an assistant professor at the Wake Forest School of Medicine. Gay is also the founder, executive director and clinical director of Essential Paths Counseling and Consultants in Kernersville.
* * * *
Novant Health has been ranked first in the nation in the 2021 Diversity MBA Magazine rankings for “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” Diversity MBA is a national leadership organization integrating diversity and inclusion with talent management. Novant Health was last recognized by Diversity MBA in 2020, when the not-for-profit health care system ranked No. 10 overall and fourth among hospital systems.
* * * *
The Enrichment Center, an affiliated chapter of The Arc, has been awarded Quality Assurances Accreditation from the Council on Quality and Leadership. The notable achievement indicates that the center has developed strong organizational systems and practices that positively impact the lives of people with disabilities. The accreditation is an important designation embraced by organizations that pursue the highest standards in the human services field and it is a three-year accreditation term intended for organizations that are looking to implement responsive, person-centered supports and services.
* * * *
JP & Associates Realtors Legacy Group, owned and led by broker in charge Jenny Corbin Edwards of Clemmons, has recently celebrated two years of successful realty operations in the Triad.
Since opening its doors, JPAR Legacy Group has grossed $59 million in real estate sales. Edwards, who began her real estate career in 2016, was looking for an opportunity to run her own team and brokerage, and found that JPAR’s philosophy and guiding principles aligned with her own. She opened the first JPAR location in North Carolina in mid-2019. JPAR was founded in 2011 in Texas as a full-service, 100% commission brokerage, and is now in 66 locations across 23 states with more than 3,500 agents. In 2021 REAL Trends, which identifies the country’s largest and most successful agents and firms, ranked JPAR the #12 Largest Independent Broker in the country and as the 22nd Top Brokerage in the nation.
* * * *
Dr. LaTanya Bowman, owner of Discovery Chiropractic and Wellness Center, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a nonpartisan basis.
Bowman plans to start solution-based discussions with legislators on access to capital, employee health care costs and tax reform.
She was placed on the economic development and health and human resources committees.
Announcements
The UNC School of Government’s ncIMPACT Initiative has selected 15 community collaboratives, including Surry Community College, to an inaugural cohort working to better align their education systems with the needs of their regional economy, in partnership with myFutureNC. This intensive two-year project will position the cohort to significantly increase the number of individuals with postsecondary degrees, credentials or certificates of value in the workforce. It aligns with the state’s legislative goal of 2 million individuals between the ages of 25-44 who possess a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030. Funding was provided by the John M. Belk Endowment, Dogwood Health Trust and UNC Rural.
Each participating community will benefit from: Five regional forums at which teams will establish goals, identify strategies, set plans for implementation, collaborate across sectors, and learn from experts; technical assistance support throughout the process; $15,000 to assist with the costs of hiring a community project manager; $10,000 in implementation funding for the project; evidence-based resources that respond to immediate learning loss concerns and prepare for longer-term planning; and a Local Attainment Collaborative Toolkit to implement and sustain demand-informed local collaboration with regional employers. The myFutureNC field-based regional impact managers will serve these collaboratives in partnership with ncIMPACT, as well as other communities across the state so they are positioned to join a future cohort of collaboratives.
The cohort was selected from 46 applications spanning 82 counties of North Carolina.
Awards
Terri Kirby Erickson‘s sixth collection of poetry, “A Sun Inside My Chest” (Press 53), with cover art by her uncle, North Carolina artist Stephen White, has won the International Book Award for Poetry.
A poem excerpted from this collection, “New Bathing Suit,” recently appeared in “American Life in Poetry,” a weekly column for newspapers and online publications featuring a poem by a contemporary American poet.
Erickson lives in Pfafftown.
On the Move
Tony M. Harris of Trinity has been promoted from tax manager to partner with Cannon & Company. He has more than 20 years of accounting experience.
Rachel J. Beauchamp has joined Butler + Burke LLP, a full-service public accounting firm in Winston-Salem, as an associate accountant.
Goodwill Industries International has appointed Samantha-Rae Dickenson, a Winston-Salem University graduate, as new director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Kaleideum has named Shari Brady as senior director of education and engagement. Brady comes to Kaleideum with more than 15 years of experience working in education as a science teacher in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system. She is currently an adjunct professor in the department of education at Winston-Salem State University.
Javara, an integrated research organization focused on improving clinical trial access and outcomes, has appointed Sharmila Bristol as its chief technology officer. Bristol will be responsible for implementing strategy and leading innovation to drive feasibility and recruitment that fosters inclusive and equitable clinical trials.
