Business Milestones

Dr. LaTanya Bowman, owner of Discovery Chiropractic and Wellness Center, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a nonpartisan basis.

Bowman plans to start solution-based discussions with legislators on access to capital, employee health care costs and tax reform.

She was placed on the economic development and health and human resources committees.

Announcements

The UNC School of Government’s ncIMPACT Initiative has selected 15 community collaboratives, including Surry Community College, to an inaugural cohort working to better align their education systems with the needs of their regional economy, in partnership with myFutureNC. This intensive two-year project will position the cohort to significantly increase the number of individuals with postsecondary degrees, credentials or certificates of value in the workforce. It aligns with the state’s legislative goal of 2 million individuals between the ages of 25-44 who possess a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030. Funding was provided by the John M. Belk Endowment, Dogwood Health Trust and UNC Rural.