Business Milestones

Achievers

Congress invited High Point University professor Scott Raynor to judge the regional entries for the Congressional Art Competition. Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide visual art competition to recognize and encourage student artists in each congressional district. Raynor is one of the judges in North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District. As part of the judging process, he’ll engage with and provide feedback to the students on their work. Artwork includes paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photography.

Raynor was also asked to view the final entries, which will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and on the U.S. House of Representatives website.

* * * *

Carrie F. Vickery, Forsyth County District Court judge, has been awarded a 2022 Citizen-Lawyer award by the North Carolina Bar Association. Vickery is one of eight to win this statewide award recognizing her time spent volunteering for community and civic causes.

Announcements

The JH Adams Inn on North Main Street in High Point — a national historic property — will celebrate a 2,500-square-foot expansion during a formal opening planned for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 28. The inn is owned by Gray Angell.

Angell and Iris Boswell of Business High Point/Chamber of Commerce will lead a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. to formally dedicate the inn’s new Atrium, which was made by enclosing a former courtyard to create year-round event space. The project represents a $1.25 million investment by Angell.

Guests may enjoy live music, beer, wine, soft drinks and hors d’oeuvres from Cristina Gray’s Restaurant & Bar, which is on-site, while touring the new event space and select guestrooms.

The Atrium is featured on the inn’s new website, with the theme, “Come Home to Southern Hospitality.”

Angell is the owner of multiple commercial real estate holdings in the Piedmont Triad, including JH Adams Inn and Cristina Gray’s Restaurant & Bar in High Point, DeCastro Real Estate Investments; Blue Ridge Health Investors; Brookstone Terrace Assisted Living; and Brookstown Inn in Winston-Salem.

Awards

Three Wake Forest faculty — math and statistics professor Abbey Bourdon, chemistry professor John Lukesh and engineering professor Erin Henslee — have been named National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Program Award winners.

Each will receive a five-year grant ranging from $400,000 to $625,000 to support their work.

Given to outstanding scientists, the highly-competitive CAREER awards are the NSF’s most prestigious for junior faculty and are intended to provide a foundation for a lifetime of scientific leadership that integrates research and education.

Bourdon studies geometric objects called elliptic curves. A central aim of her project is to broaden participation in the mathematical sciences, both at the undergraduate and graduate level. She plans to develop a training program for graduate students to serve as project leaders for undergraduates enrolled in a research exploration course.

In his laboratory, Lukesh works with students to design and synthesize new chemical tools that can be used by the scientific community to investigate the biological significance and therapeutic potential of hydrogen sulfide and hydrogen selenide.

Lukesh will also use the grant to expand outreach activities in Winston-Salem, including developing interactive chemistry lectures for middle school children.

Henslee’s research addresses critical gaps in the knowledge of red blood cells to further understand the early changes in RBC-related diseases such as malaria, anemia and cardiovascular diseases.

The grant will also support her goal of developing students into better science communicators.

On the Move

Sawtooth School for Visual Arts in Winston-Salem has announced the recent hire of three key players in the organization: Leslie Schuneman, director of youth programming; Rebecca Silberman, registrar; and Ciara Loscombe, new director of The Art + Wellness Program. This program provides supportive art experiences for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers in partnership with 11 health care organizations in Forsyth County.

