Business Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 35 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in August.

Local individuals include: Aranza Venegas of High Point; and Daniel Colton Bodenhamer, Todd Wyatt Brown Jr. and Andrew Paul Rothfuss, all of Winston-Salem.

* * * *

Novant Health has been recognized by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ Digital Health Most Wired program for the fifth year in a row. The program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively health care organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health care in their communities. Novant Health scored a 9 out of 10 in both acute and ambulatory care.

A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: Acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.