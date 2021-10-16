Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 35 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in August.
Local individuals include: Aranza Venegas of High Point; and Daniel Colton Bodenhamer, Todd Wyatt Brown Jr. and Andrew Paul Rothfuss, all of Winston-Salem.
* * * *
Novant Health has been recognized by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ Digital Health Most Wired program for the fifth year in a row. The program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively health care organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health care in their communities. Novant Health scored a 9 out of 10 in both acute and ambulatory care.
A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: Acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.
Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: Infrastructure, security, business/disaster recovery, administrative/supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.
For information, visit https://chimecentral.org/chime-most-wired-2.
* * * *
IFB Solutions, the largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired in the country, has announced its board of directors officers for the 2021-22 term: Brenda Diggs, chairwoman, retired senior executive of Wachovia Corp., now part of Wells Fargo; Erik Cobham, vice chairman, vice president of strategy and business development for Avon Protection and a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps; Robert Colucci, treasurer, business consultant and retired senior executive with Essilor of America, an international ophthalmic optics company; Kathryn Garner, secretary, retired teacher and former sales and marketing executive for T.W. Garner Food Co.; Leo Stepansky, assistant secretary, senior vice president/general manager for Shelco; Mike Faircloth, assistant treasurer, group president of global operations for Hanesbrands.
In addition, IFB announces three appointments to its board of directors:
Tom Serrin is joining the board’s executive committee as head of the new development and awareness committee. Serrin, who is visually impaired, is the Triad Chapter president of the Foundation Fighting Blindness and retired (medical) major with the U.S. Marine Corps.
John Rowland, a retired CPA from Little Rock, Ark., will return to the board of directors as chair of the audit committee and represent the nonprofit’s strategic interests in Arkansas.
Samuel Richardson is joining the IFB Board of Directors. Richardson is director of human resources for academic affairs at N.C. A&T.
* * * *
The North Carolina Nurses Association held its 114th annual convention Sept. 23-24 in Concord. The association installed Meka Douthit of Clemmons as its 55th president.
NCNA members elected a new board of directors as the association passed the torch from Immediate Past President Dennis Taylor, Lexington. NCNA member Tomika Williams, Greensboro, has been re-elected to the board as an at-large member. NCNA member Shannon Hawkins, Winston-Salem, has been elected to the nominations committee.
NCNA member Evelyn Hoover, Greensboro, was awarded the 2020 Board of Directors Mentorship in Nursing Award. Over the past 45 years, Hoover has mentored countless students, practicing nurses and fellow faculty members at N.C. A&T.
Wake Forest Baptist Health, Winston-Salem, received the 2021 Best Practice Caring for Ourselves Award. Dr. Deb Harding, regional chief nurse executive of Wake Forest Baptist Health, helped create a committee to study the increase in violence against nurses and encouraged investigations to increase visibility of the growing problem.
NCNA member LaShanda Brown, Winston Salem; NCNA member Romona Carver, Thomasville; NCNA member Bill Cobb, Winston Salem; Matthew Newton, Clemmons; NCNA member Nicole Reavis, Kernersville; and NCNA member Christen Seguin, Clemmons, graduated from NCNA’s Leadership Academy, a leadership development program designed to prepare nurses for positions of strategy and influence.
Additionally, NCNA member Stephanie Bowman, High Point, was awarded the NCNA Triad Region Scholarship. Katherine Clark, Whitsett, and NCNA member Brittany Nicosia, Winston-Salem, have each been given a Eunice M. Scholarship. NCNA member Michele Brooks, Summerfield, was awarded a Mary Lewis Wyche Fellowship.
* * * *
Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler, a full-service law firm located in High Point, announced that Best Lawyers in America has named the following to their 2022 Best Lawyers in America: John D. Bryson, criminal law — DUI/DWI defense; and Scott F. Wyatt, commercial litigation. Both are partners with the firm.
Announcements
Blue Door Group Real Estate, headquartered in Winston-Salem, has announced that Southern Lights Realty has joined the brokerage. Hailey Stagg and Gary Bryan are the broker/owners of Southern Lights Realty.
Bryan and Stagg are both members of the National Association of Realtors, Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors, Home Builders Association of Winston-Salem, Triad Multiple Listing Services and The Deacon Club.
For information, call 336-777-6118 or email info@southernlightsrealty.com.
* * * *
Omega Construction’s Georgia division began construction in July on its latest project, the amenity center for Richmond Hill’s newest development, Heartwood at Richmond Hill. The project is located at the corner of Great Ogeechee Parkway and Belfast Keller (a half mile east of I-95 at Richmond Hill’s new interchange, Exit 82). Heartwood, a planned mixed-use community, is currently under development by Raydient, a subsidiary of Rayonier.
Founded in 1975, Omega Construction is a privately owned general contracting firm headquartered in Winston-Salem.
Awards
Three High Point University staff members were recently awarded the annual Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award.
The award recipients, Craig Curty, Valerie Miller and Dwayne Lee, each received $5,000 funded by the Kahn’s endowment.
The Kahn family and University Business Magazine of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., established the Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Awards in 2018 to honor three HPU employees who provide dedicated service to the campus community and live out the university’s mission to provide students with an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.
Curty, director of academic services, has worked at HPU since 1995 and is responsible for the peer tutoring and Supplemental Instruction programs.
Miller, the transportation manager, has been with HPU for three years. She oversees the daily operations of all transportation needs of the university.
Lee, a manager of concessions, has been with HPU for nine years and during that time has worked at various foodservice locations. Currently, he runs eight concessions areas in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, as well as three other locations on campus. He also serves the university community with his support of the catering department.
The Kahns were recently recognized for their philanthropic support of the university with the naming of the Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel, a 30-room boutique hotel, at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. A ribbon-cutting was held in September to open the new academic learning lab.
On the Move
UCW Logistics has hired Mary Jo Allen as human resources business partner. Allen joins UCW Logistics from Cameron Ashley Building Products where she partnered with leadership to identify and address employee-related issues, manage the recruiting and hiring process, investigate and manage conflict, and develop and implement corporate policies for increased efficiency.
High Point University welcomed 14 new staff members this month: Jacob Baynes, systems specialist; Lauren Brewer, head reference librarian; Michael Bryant, human cadaveric laboratory manager and resident embalmer; Annie Cline, WordPress specialist; Deona Cureton-Summers, director of student conduct in the Student Affairs Office; Adam Duncan, resident director for York and Point Place; Cody Eller, resident director in Centennial Square in the Office of Student Life; Tyler Ranieri, admissions counselor; Jabari Smith, senior regional admissions counselor; Kevin Smith, student financial planning counselor; Michael Snipes, coordinator of annual giving; Rebecca Strangio, admissions ambassador counselor; Alyvia Williams, resident director; and Donald Williams, senior network engineer.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.