Business Milestones

Achievers
In June 2021, Carolina Donor Services was named by Business North Carolina and Best Companies Group as one of the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina. The organization ranked 14th in the medium-sized company category.
Carolina Donor Services is North Carolina’s largest organ donation and tissue recovery organization with offices in Winston-Salem, Durham and Greenville.
This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in North Carolina, benefiting the economy, workforce and businesses in the state. The list contains 57 companies.
Companies from North Carolina entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.
This accomplishment follows an earlier announcement of breaking ground for relocating their Durham office to Chapel Hill and having another record-year (2020) for saving and healing lives.
For information, visit https://businessnc.com/2021-best-employers-in-north-carolina-work-perks.
* * * *
Allegacy’s president and CEO, Cathy Pace, has been elected to serve on the executive committee of PSCU’s board of directors for 2021. PSCU is one of the largest credit-union service organizations in the United States and provides payment options, fraud protection, digital solutions and more for more than 1,500 credit unions.
* * * *
Avery B. Hall Sr., senior vice president for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, was among the 469 bankers who participated in the 71st annual two-week session of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Classes got underway May 23 and continued through June 4 with courses covering aspects of banking, economics and related subjects. Students traveled from 21 states to participate in this session.
* * * *
Sessions Specialty celebrated its 75th anniversary on June 7.
Max Sessions started Sessions Specialty in 1946 at the Efird Building at 601 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem. The business has moved three times since then and has been located at 5090 Styers Ferry Road in Lewisville since 1995.
Sessions Specialty is a master distributor in the wholesale business. It buys in large quantities directly from manufacturers in order to get a discount and then resell the product line at factory-direct or sometimes less-than factory prices to other wholesale companies in the convenience store, grocery and tobacco store channels of trade.
Activities
Omega Construction’s Georgia Division began construction May 24 on its new, two-story office building at 110 Park of Commerce Drive, off Chatham Parkway in Savannah. The 28,000-square-foot, Class-A building will house the corporate offices of DAI Commercial, Broughton Partners, Omega Construction’s Georgia Division and future tenant space as well.
Founded in 1975, Omega Construction is a privately owned general contracting firm headquartered in Winston-Salem.
Announcements
Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County hosted a grand opening for its new ReStore on June 12.
The new ReStore, located at 2551 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, is Habitat Forsyth’s fourth. With a high visibility location across from the I-40 interchange, Habitat estimates the store will generate enough revenue to fund two Habitat homes a year.
The Peters Creek store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information, visit habitatforsyth.org/restore.
On the Move
Allegacy Federal Credit Union has announced several promotions within its executive management team. Brian Vannoy has been promoted to executive vice president/chief credit and risk officer. Ashley Kohlrus has been promoted to executive vice president/chief operations and digital officer. Annette Knight has been promoted to executive vice president/chief experience officer.
The SECU Family House has welcomed Erin Kennedy Craver, a Winston-Salem native and UNCG graduate, to serve as its new director of development.
Javara, an integrated research organization focused on improving clinical trial access and outcomes, has appointed Brenda Reese as its first chief commercial officer. Prior to joining Javara, Reese served as head of business development, North America for Switzerland-based PSI CRO.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.