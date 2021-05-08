Business Milestones

Cathy Robbins of Blowing Rock was appointed to the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Act of 2003 as a member. Robbins is the vice president and marketing director for Tweetsie Railroad.

Newell Clark of Lexington was appointed to the North Carolina Historical Commission as a member at-large. Clark is serving his fifth term as the mayor of Lexington, where he was the youngest to ever hold the position when he was originally elected in 2011.

Keith Henry of Lexington was appointed to the North Carolina Commission for Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services as a developmental disability professional. Henry is the chief operating officer of Baptist Children’s Homes of N.C.

On the Move

Leadership Winston-Salem, a program that develops community-oriented leaders in the area, has selected April D. Garner as its new program director. Her selection comes shortly after the appointment of a new executive director, Katherine Perry, who served previously as program director. Prior to joining Leadership Winston-Salem, Garner most recently spent 11 years as the director of the office of career services at Horry Georgetown Technical College.