Business Milestones

Announcements

ACS Benefit Services has announced a new partnership with Green Imaging, a national, full-service virtual medical imaging network that is owned and operated by a group of board-certified radiologists.

This direct imaging service makes diagnostic testing easy and affordable by giving members convenient, centralized access to more than 1,400 free-standing, high-value imaging centers across the country that provide high-quality care at a pre-determined low cost. Additionally, the cash-pay price provided is the final price paid. There are no hidden fees and no extra charge for the radiologist fee.

Awards

Lydia Burcham, first-year agriscience teacher at Surry Central High School, was recently named the 2021-2022 Surry County Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year.

Burcham graduated with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture education and a minor in poultry science from N.C. State.