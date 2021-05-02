Business Milestones

Achievers
Chad Frye, senior vice president of facilities and administrative services at Truliant Federal Credit Union, has been appointed to the board of directors for the Business High Point Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to his newly appointed board role, Frye will serve on the chamber’s executive committee. The BHP Chamber is made up of community leaders who support local growth, development, education and advocacy. It is involved in strategic initiatives and hosts signature events, networking and programs, including Leadership High Point.
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 96 individuals for CPA licensure on April 19. Local individuals included: Greg Timothy Phillips of Walkertown and Joseph Alan Partsch of Winston-Salem.
North Carolina has 22,362 CPAs with current licenses.
Also, the board has announced that 48 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination between Feb. 1 and March 31. Local individuals include: Brianna Ashley Casini and Katharine Leigh Robertson, both of Winston-Salem.
R. Michael Wells Sr. of Wells Law has been included in the 2021 selection of Martindale-Hubbell for its AV Preeminent peer review rating, its highest honor by his peers and the judiciary in both legal ability and ethical standards.
Announcements
ACS Benefit Services has announced a new partnership with Green Imaging, a national, full-service virtual medical imaging network that is owned and operated by a group of board-certified radiologists.
This direct imaging service makes diagnostic testing easy and affordable by giving members convenient, centralized access to more than 1,400 free-standing, high-value imaging centers across the country that provide high-quality care at a pre-determined low cost. Additionally, the cash-pay price provided is the final price paid. There are no hidden fees and no extra charge for the radiologist fee.
Awards
Lydia Burcham, first-year agriscience teacher at Surry Central High School, was recently named the 2021-2022 Surry County Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year.
Burcham graduated with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture education and a minor in poultry science from N.C. State.
“Miss Burcham has breathed new life into the agriculture program at Surry Central with her enthusiasm and passion for teaching students about agriculture, ideas for expansion and her devotion to providing new opportunities for Surry Central students,” shared Principal Misti Holloway. “As a result of her engagement with students, Surry Central’s FFA students have earned a first place finish in a statewide virtual poultry judging competition and a sixth place finish in the state (first place in the northwest region) in a horse judging competition.”
Burcham will go on to participate in the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.
On the Move
WFMY News 2, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in the Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem market, has announced veteran manager and broadcaster Cami Anthony will be promoted to marketing director effective June 1. Anthony, currently managing editor, previously served as assistant news director, executive producer and in several other newsroom roles at WFMY News 2.
National Truck Protection Company, a commercial truck warranty company in Winston-Salem, has announced that Bobby Edwards has been promoted to repair network manager. The company has announced the following new hires as well: Geoff Stigler, chief commercial officer; Eric Spencer, business development manager for the Agency Sales Channel; Jerel McGowan, technical specialist; and Amairani Zamora, bilingual claim service representative. Stigler is relocating to Winston-Salem from Bettendorf, Iowa.
