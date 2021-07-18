Business Milestones

Achievers

Novant Health has been recognized for the second straight year as one of the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” by Disability: IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities. The health care system received a perfect score on the Disability Equality Index, a comprehensive benchmarking tool that gauges an organization’s level of disability workplace inclusion relative to other businesses.

Novant Health received a score of 100% in 2021, an improvement from a score of 80 in 2020.

Examples of what Novant Health is doing to create an inclusive environment for individuals with disabilities include the following:

Using clear masks when communicating with individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

Forming the Persons with Abilities business resource group to help understand the needs of persons with disabilities in their workforce, patient population and the communities they serve.

Making communication aid kits and interpreter services available at our acute care facilities and clinics to help patients with special communications needs.