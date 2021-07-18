Business Milestones

Achievers
Novant Health has been recognized for the second straight year as one of the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” by Disability: IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities. The health care system received a perfect score on the Disability Equality Index, a comprehensive benchmarking tool that gauges an organization’s level of disability workplace inclusion relative to other businesses.
Novant Health received a score of 100% in 2021, an improvement from a score of 80 in 2020.
Examples of what Novant Health is doing to create an inclusive environment for individuals with disabilities include the following:
Using clear masks when communicating with individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
Forming the Persons with Abilities business resource group to help understand the needs of persons with disabilities in their workforce, patient population and the communities they serve.
Making communication aid kits and interpreter services available at our acute care facilities and clinics to help patients with special communications needs.
Offering an internship experience for students ages 18 to 21 with developmental disabilities at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center through a partnership with Project SEARCH.
Launching a pilot program to provide volunteer opportunities to teens and adults with disabilities.
Creating a companywide digital accessibility policy committed to making digital properties like the Novant Health website accessible to persons with disabilities.
Averitt Express recently honored associate Steven Harpster of Kernersville for 25 years of safety.
Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.
Averitt’s Triad-area facility is located at 1661 Old Greensboro Road in Kernersville.
On the Move
LaTonya Groom has joined HanesBrands as vice president, talent and diversity. Groom joins HBI from Northrop Grumman Corporation, where she served as senior director, talent management and development, and had global responsibility for establishing and implementing a talent development strategy and diversity programs for a 90,000-plus employee base.
Joelle Irons has joined The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem as director of operations and finance.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.