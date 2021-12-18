Business Milestones

Harden has counseled aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners while actively supporting small business start-ups, resulting in more than 150 new and retained jobs in the region. Additionally, the SCC SBC has offered more than 100 business seminars with nearly a 1,000 attendees in the region during his tenure.

For information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals, contact Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685.

To register for upcoming virtual seminars or to view a listing of the upcoming SBC offerings, visit www.surry.edu/sbc.

Military

Aidan Brady of Clemmons is one of the more than 70 cadets at The Citadel who now know what branch of the Army they will enter after graduation.

The soon-to-be Army officers received their branch assignments during a ceremony Dec. 1 in Summerall Chapel.

Five of the six top branches received are for combat or combat support roles. Those six top branches are: infantry, armor, field artillery, quartermaster, military intelligence and Signal Corps.