Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners recently approved Carlton Crowder Crenshaw III of Winston-Salem for North Carolina CPA licensure.
Also, the board has announced that 32 North Carolina candidates, including Rebecca Lauren Christensen and Alessandro Leonardo Poppante, both of Winston-Salem, passed the Uniform CPA Examination in October.
The North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization named Nelson Mullins Winston-Salem Of Counsel Lorin Lapidus as a board certified appellate practice specialist. Since inception of the North Carolina Appellate Practice Specialization in 2011, fewer than 40 lawyers across the state have achieved this distinction.
Announcements
Bethany Medical and its team of 65 multi-specialty providers opened its newest location at 2805 S. Main St. in High Point on Dec. 14.
To celebrate the opening of the new location, a free holiday festival was held Dec. 17.
The Bethany Medical Patrick J. Watterson Clinic will be open seven days a week providing primary care, urgent care, pain management, women’s health, weight loss and specialty care services to the South High Point/Archdale community.
The clinic is named in honor of Patrick Watterson, vice president of Bethany Medical, who has been with Bethany Medical for 26 years.
Awards
Mark Harden, the director of the Surry Community College Small Business Center, has received a Level 2 Credentialing award from the N.C. Community College System Small Business Center Network.
This award was presented to Harden for completing the required training milestones in the credentialing program. The award is based in part on establishing active partnerships with federal, state, county and municipal agencies and organizations. Harden’s work has included providing seminars with the U.S. Small Business Administration, N.C. secretary of state as well as the N.C. Department of Revenue. The SBC and Harden also partner with Thread Capital (N.C. Rural Center), N.C. Small Business Technology and Development Center, local chambers of commerce, and economic development partnerships on various economic development activities, as well as other community activities.
Harden has made significant contributions to the community during his three-year tenure as the director of SCC Small Business Center. He received the North Carolina State Small Business Center’s Rookie of the Year Award in 2020.
Harden has counseled aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners while actively supporting small business start-ups, resulting in more than 150 new and retained jobs in the region. Additionally, the SCC SBC has offered more than 100 business seminars with nearly a 1,000 attendees in the region during his tenure.
For information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals, contact Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685.
To register for upcoming virtual seminars or to view a listing of the upcoming SBC offerings, visit www.surry.edu/sbc.
Military
Aidan Brady of Clemmons is one of the more than 70 cadets at The Citadel who now know what branch of the Army they will enter after graduation.
The soon-to-be Army officers received their branch assignments during a ceremony Dec. 1 in Summerall Chapel.
Five of the six top branches received are for combat or combat support roles. Those six top branches are: infantry, armor, field artillery, quartermaster, military intelligence and Signal Corps.
“I’m very excited to have branched armor — it was my number one choice and is something I have dreamed of doing since I was a little kid,” said Cadet Aidan Brady, a political science major. “Being a part of the Corps of Cadets taught me how to deal with a lot of stress and not a lot of time, and still find a way to get the job done to the best of my ability. The Citadel has opened so many doors for me in the Army and I am extremely excited to see where they take me.”
These cadets — as well as cadets from Air Force/Space Force, Navy and Marine Corps ROTC departments — will accept commissions as officers in the U.S. Armed Forces in a ceremony scheduled for May 6.
On the Move
Brian Tuckmantel has joined the Well-Spring Group as chief financial officer. Previously, Tuckmantel was chief financial officer and vice president of business development at Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem.
Wake Forest has appointed Shea Kidd Brown as vice president for campus life. Kidd Brown, who currently serves as associate vice chancellor for student life and dean of students at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will begin Jan. 1.
Salem Academy and College has named Orielle Hope director of human resources. Prior to joining Salem, she served as vice president for human resources at the Housing Authority of the city of High Point.
The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation has announced that Jarred Gibson will join the staff of the foundation as a program officer, overseeing the Advancing Public Education priority area, in early 2022.
Spilman Thomas & Battle has announced that Erin Jones Adams recently rejoined the law firm as a counsel attorney in its North Carolina office. Adams rejoins Spilman after a multi-year engagement supporting executive administration and compliance initiatives at a liberal arts college. Her primary areas of practice include employment, corporate and education law.
