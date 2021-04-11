Business Milestones

Cole co-founded and is a partner with She Raises the Bar, a consulting firm specializing in strategic corporate social responsibility and sustainability, helping organizations incorporate systemic thinking, risk management and value creation in all aspects of their operations.

The Wake Forest University School of Business Part-Time Master of Business Administration program recently ranked No. 22 among part-time programs nationwide and No. 1 among North Carolina programs, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 list.

For 12 consecutive years, Wake Forest has held the highest statewide ranking among part-time MBA programs in North Carolina business schools. Program highlights include a two-year lockstep cohort-based program; a curriculum that integrates all business functions and three highly marketable degree concentrations: Business analytics, finance, and leadership and strategy.

The rankings are based on student metrics such as work experience, GPA and GMAT test scores, in addition to enrollment and program perceptions from peer schools across the nation. The publication surveyed 300 part-time MBA programs for this year’s ranking.