Business Milestones

Achievers
Joey D. Anderson, this area’s sales representative of WoodmenLife, has qualified for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, the premier association of financial professionals.
Founded in 1927, the table is a global, independent association of more than 62,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 69 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
Anderson has been a WoodmenLife representative for 22 years. His offices are located at 8150 Depot St. in Rural Hall and 980 Salisbury Road in Mocksville. To reach him, call 336-642-0066.
* * * *
Piedmont Federal Savings Bank’s board of directors appointed two new members, Alison Ashe-Card and Iris Fagundo Cole, at its annual meeting March 30.
Ashe-Card is associate director, diversity and inclusion at Wake Forest University School of Law where she leads organization-wide efforts, promoting a diverse and culturally competent community throughout every aspect of the law school.
Cole co-founded and is a partner with She Raises the Bar, a consulting firm specializing in strategic corporate social responsibility and sustainability, helping organizations incorporate systemic thinking, risk management and value creation in all aspects of their operations.
* * * *
The Wake Forest University School of Business Part-Time Master of Business Administration program recently ranked No. 22 among part-time programs nationwide and No. 1 among North Carolina programs, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 list.
For 12 consecutive years, Wake Forest has held the highest statewide ranking among part-time MBA programs in North Carolina business schools. Program highlights include a two-year lockstep cohort-based program; a curriculum that integrates all business functions and three highly marketable degree concentrations: Business analytics, finance, and leadership and strategy.
The rankings are based on student metrics such as work experience, GPA and GMAT test scores, in addition to enrollment and program perceptions from peer schools across the nation. The publication surveyed 300 part-time MBA programs for this year’s ranking.
The MBA for working professionals is offered at Wake Forest’s main campus in Winston-Salem in the evenings and at the Wake Forest University Charlotte Center campus in Uptown Charlotte on evenings and Saturdays. Recently, the School of Business launched a new online MBA program that offers the same MBA education to students from virtually anywhere.
Announcements
Best Logistics Group of Kernersville is providing freight management services which offers its customers a single source for all transportation needs, specializing in less-than-load, but also handling full load, partial, expedited, dedicated and open-deck services. This new service provides real-time tracking and tracing and consolidated invoicing when appropriate
This new initiative is led by Adam Bowes and joining him on his team is Miranda Sigmon and Jordan Powell — logistics professionals “with a wealth of knowledge that includes both asset and brokerage operations.”
On the Move
Novant Health has named Erik Helms as the new senior vice president and chief payor performance officer. In addition to leading the business development and sales team, he will oversee Novant Health’s payor relationships and lead the system’s pricing strategy. Helms will report to John Gizdic, executive vice president and chief business development officer for Novant Health.
