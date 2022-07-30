Business Milestones

Achievers

Norma Ramirez Montague has been elected to serve on the board of directors for the American Accounting Association, the largest community of accountants in academia.

Montague, senior associate dean of academic programs and an associate professor of accounting at the Wake Forest University School of Business, will begin serving a three-year term in August as AAA’s director, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion. This position will help support and define the DEI strategy for the organization and further its DEI initiatives.

* * * *

The North Carolina Medical Society has announced the addition of Dr. Charul Haugan to the board of directors representing region two which includes the following counties: Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Vance, Wake and Warren.

Haugan is the medical director of clinical optimization at UNC-Health, a role she has had since 2019.

* * * *

Former Surry-Yadkin Works interns now have jobs after signing commitments with local employers. During the spring 2022 semester, 86 Surry-Yadkin Works interns were employed by 44 local businesses and organizations. Of the 86 student interns, 34 plan to continue their education in their internship field, and 12 interns will be doing another internship with Surry-Yadkin Works during the next academic school year.

Surry-Yadkin Works is the first community-based internship program of its kind in North Carolina covering a two-county region. This business and education initiative is the collaborative effort of four public school systems in Surry and Yadkin counties including Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools, as well as Surry Community College, to create a unique approach to a regional internship program.

The funding is also a joint effort with commitments from the Surry County commissioners and the Yadkin County commissioners. An anonymous contributor donated $100,000 prompted by a presentation about the program at an educational summit. Surry-Yadkin Works officially began Jan. 1, 2021.

For information about the program, contact Crystal Folger-Hawks, Surry-Yadkin Works program director, at 336-401-7820 or folger-hawksc@surry.edu, or visit www.surryyadkinworks.org. Surry-Yadkin Works is on social media as well.

Military

A 2001 North Forsyth High School graduate and Pfafftown native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific.

Petty Officer 1st Class Cliff Norman is an interior communications electrician aboard USS Chafee, currently operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

A Navy interior communications electrician is responsible for maintaining electrical and alarm systems on Navy vessels.

Awards

Atrium Health has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award at 12 facilities in North Carolina and Georgia, including Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s Comprehensive Stroke Center in Winston-Salem. The designation honors Atrium Health for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.