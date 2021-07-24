 Skip to main content
Business Milestones
Achievers

R. Michael Wells Sr., the senior partner of Wells Law, has been inducted into the 2020 North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society by the Supreme Court of North Carolina for his contributions to the people of North Carolina through his pro bono legal services.

The following local individuals were named as the 2021 award recipients for The Great 100. The Great 100 recognizes nursing excellence in North Carolina.

Frye Regional Medical Center: Jessica Bumgarner

Novant Health Corporate: Susan Ashcraft

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center: Katina Miller

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center: Pamela Gwaltney

Novant Mint Hill Medical Center: Ginia Hartsell

Wake Forest Baptist Health — Brenner Children’s Hospital: Leslie Boyd, Linda Esposito, Alicia Farber

Wake Forest Baptist Health — High Point Medical Center: Jennifer Browning

Wake Forest Baptist Health — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center: Elizabeth (Ann) Faris, Carrie Martin

To see the complete list, visit www.great100.org.

Announcements

Carolina Donor Services, an organ donation and tissue-recovery organization, has partnered with TransMedics to increase the number of lungs available for transplant. As of the second quarter of 2021, Carolina Donor Services was one of only six organ procurement organizations in the nation, working with TransMedics to fully deploy its national Organ Care System for lungs network. This system has the potential to increase the number of available lungs that otherwise may not have been considered for transplantation, thus allowing Carolina Donor Services to maximize these donation opportunities and save more lives.

Of the solid organ transplants, lungs are the most fragile. Recovered lungs from donors are normally placed on ice in a cooler that is then immediately transported to a regional transplant center. Lungs need to be transplanted quickly, thus restricting the distance they can travel to transplant centers.

By using the OCS Lung System, lungs are kept warm and breathing as in the human body. This is done by the system circulating oxygenated nutrient-rich blood through the breathing lungs from the time they are placed on the machine at the site of donation, until they are removed at the transplant center. This allows lungs to be placed and transported at greater distances. Lungs on the OCS Lung System can be transplanted upwards of 20 hours after recovery from the donor, which is much greater than the current four- to six-hour window.

On the Move

Renfro Brands, a manufacturer and marketer of sock brands, has named Kadian Langlais, a 20-year veteran of digital and brand transformation, as its chief marketing officer. Previously vice president, direct-to-consumer and digital at Renfro Brands, Langlais has spearheaded the company’s digital growth for more than three years, and recently guiding its rebrand to Renfro Brands and launch of direct-to-consumer marketplace, Loops & Wales.

Officials with the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice have promoted Robin Griffin to judicial district manager for Division 3, District 22, effective Aug. 2. In this position, Griffin will oversee Community Corrections operations within Judicial District 22, which includes Alexander, Davidson, Davie and Iredell counties.

Kadian Langlais

Langlais

Robin Griffin

Griffin

