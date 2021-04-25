Business Milestones

* * * *

Amy Harris, principal of Pilot Mountain Middle School, is the Surry County Schools 2021-2022 Principal of the Year. Harris is in her third year as principal at Pilot Mountain and has been an educator for 19 years.

EGGER, a wood-based materials supplier, has completed its first rail car shipment, a new milestone for the Lexington facility. The first Norfolk Southern rail car was sent on its way from Lexington on April 12 and arrived in Cedar Hill, Texas, this past week. Additional loadings are scheduled to become part of EGGER’s ongoing operations.

EGGER is implementing rail shipping earlier than anticipated after the railroad tracks adjacent to the facility passed final inspection in January. Since then, the two companies have been working quickly to order rail cars to the site. EGGER is now determining which of its customers have rail access and eventually expects to ship up to 10% of the plant’s produced material via rail cars. Future plans for EGGER also include purchasing a “Boxcar Special” forklift specifically designed to streamline the loading process.

Blue Door Group Real Estate, a full-service firm, has opened a new café style location at 101 Olive St. in Winston Salem.