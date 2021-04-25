Business Milestones

Achievers
Gov. Roy Cooper has nominated Ronald K. Hargrave of Advance as a member at-large to serve on the North Carolina State Board of Education. Hargrave served as the superintendent of Scotland County Schools for six years. He also served as deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent for secondary education, executive director of student support services and middle school curriculum in the Iredell-Statesville School District. He is also a veteran, having achieved the rank of sergeant first class in the United States Army.
* * * *
Omega Construction’s Georgia Division has completed its latest project, the new Avid Hotel located off Interstate 95 at the Highway 204 and Exit 94 interchange in Savannah, Ga. The project marks the completion of the first of several projects in partnership with HOS Management and is the first Avid Hotel in the Savannah market.
Omega Construction is a privately-owned general contracting firm headquartered in Winston-Salem.
* * * *
Keith Norman and Scott Young have been recognized on the 2021 Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors list published on March 12.
They are both wealth-management advisers in Merrill Lynch’s Winston-Salem office.
* * * *
Amy Harris, principal of Pilot Mountain Middle School, is the Surry County Schools 2021-2022 Principal of the Year. Harris is in her third year as principal at Pilot Mountain and has been an educator for 19 years.
* * * *
EGGER, a wood-based materials supplier, has completed its first rail car shipment, a new milestone for the Lexington facility. The first Norfolk Southern rail car was sent on its way from Lexington on April 12 and arrived in Cedar Hill, Texas, this past week. Additional loadings are scheduled to become part of EGGER’s ongoing operations.
EGGER is implementing rail shipping earlier than anticipated after the railroad tracks adjacent to the facility passed final inspection in January. Since then, the two companies have been working quickly to order rail cars to the site. EGGER is now determining which of its customers have rail access and eventually expects to ship up to 10% of the plant’s produced material via rail cars. Future plans for EGGER also include purchasing a “Boxcar Special” forklift specifically designed to streamline the loading process.
Announcements
Blue Door Group Real Estate, a full-service firm, has opened a new café style location at 101 Olive St. in Winston Salem.
The firm specializes in new construction and residential resale home sales.
The firm plans to host an open house in May with details to follow.
For information, call 336-747-3245, email info@openthebluedoor.com or visit openthebluedoor.com.
On the Move
Todd Surratt has been named small business administration business development officer at Truliant Federal Credit Union.
Cathey Floyd has joined the clinical team at Full Life Counseling and Recovery as a staff counselor working with children and adults affected by grief, mental health and substance-use issues. Her past experience includes counseling families through Hospice of the Piedmont and as a substance-use disorder counselor at Wake Forest Baptist.