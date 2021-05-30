Business Milestones

Awards

The Better Business Bureau congratulates two Winston-Salem businesses for winning a 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics — IFB Solutions and Frank Myers Auto Maxx.

The Torch Awards for Ethics is a prestigious honor BBB can present to a business. Being a recipient indicates the business not only believes in the high standards of honesty, integrity and transparency promoted by BBB, but also consistently acts on these standards and continuously integrates them into its daily practices.

A three-judge panel evaluated the businesses on four criteria — character, culture, customers and community — to determine which ones best exemplify trust in the community.

In choosing Industries of the Blind as a 2021 Torch Award winner, one judge wrote, “It was refreshing to read about the ‘Contagious Character’ IFB Solutions has been able to maintain over the last 85 years. Their meetings begin with the needs and recognition of their staff before any discussion of spreadsheets. They remind themselves of their mission before they speak about money, and they focus on their advocacy efforts before any other item on their agenda. These employee and community focused efforts solidified my vote for IFB Solutions.”