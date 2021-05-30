Business Milestones

Achievers
Annie Penn Hospital, Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital are among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and Joint Replacement according to Healthgrades. Healthgrades is a resource connecting consumers, physicians and health systems.
Healthgrades evaluates the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals for 32 of the most common procedures and conditions. The above Cone Health hospitals are the only ones in North Carolina among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery (for two years in a row, 2020-2021) and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement (for three years in a row, 2019-2021).
From 2017 through 2019, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award have, on average, a 64.5% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.
“Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of hospital quality and are starting to become more diligent when researching where they receive care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer, Healthgrades. “When selecting a hospital, consumers can feel confident in the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and Joint Replacement for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes.”
Awards
The Better Business Bureau congratulates two Winston-Salem businesses for winning a 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics — IFB Solutions and Frank Myers Auto Maxx.
The Torch Awards for Ethics is a prestigious honor BBB can present to a business. Being a recipient indicates the business not only believes in the high standards of honesty, integrity and transparency promoted by BBB, but also consistently acts on these standards and continuously integrates them into its daily practices.
A three-judge panel evaluated the businesses on four criteria — character, culture, customers and community — to determine which ones best exemplify trust in the community.
In choosing Industries of the Blind as a 2021 Torch Award winner, one judge wrote, “It was refreshing to read about the ‘Contagious Character’ IFB Solutions has been able to maintain over the last 85 years. Their meetings begin with the needs and recognition of their staff before any discussion of spreadsheets. They remind themselves of their mission before they speak about money, and they focus on their advocacy efforts before any other item on their agenda. These employee and community focused efforts solidified my vote for IFB Solutions.”
Judges picked Frank Myers Auto Maxx as a winner for their commitment to ethics. One judge wrote, “Frank Myers ethical-conduct class for employees and its step-by-step guidelines for ethical customer service offer car-buyers a hassle-free experience.”
The finalists up this year are: Brod Disability Law, Global Contact Services, Go-Forth Pest Control, Pat’s Body Shop, The Vineyard Camp and Retreat Center, Trinity Solutions, Xterior and Xtern Software.
The two winning businesses may now compete in the International Torch Awards for Ethics.
On the Move
Kevin Rogers has accepted the position of fleet services director for the city of High Point and will begin his new role June 7. Rogers, a High Point University graduate, is currently the fleet manager for Forsyth County. He has held this position since 2008, where he manages a department of 10 employees and more than 600 assets.
Financial adviser Chris Wilson has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners’ client services team in Winston-Salem. He is based at the firm’s Peacehaven office. Wilson served as a branch manager and premier banker for more than 10 years at Wells Fargo, where he received the 2020 Golden Spoke Award, recognizing the top sales and service performers.
Full Life Counseling celebrates new additions and promotions within their counseling team, including the transition for founder and owner Ginny H. Mills to the role of CEO, and the promotion of Leigh Zick Dongre as clinical director. They also welcome a new clinician, Sara Bailey, who provides counseling and therapy for caregiver stress, adoption-related issues, substance use, grief and general mental health needs.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.