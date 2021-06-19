Business Milestones

Achievers

The Blue Ridge Parkway Association’s newly-elected board members and officers for the June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022, year are:

Officers: President, Jessica Icenhour Roberts, Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority; president-elect, Steve Helms, Primland Resort; secretary, David Rotenizer, Franklin County, Va.; treasurer, Harris Prevost, Grandfather Mountain; and immediate past president, Rosa Lee Jude, Wytheville Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Board members: Nick Breedlove, Jackson County Tourism Development Authority; Jean Clark, Lexington & the Rockbridge Area Tourism; Candice Cook, N.C. High Country Host; Lisa Bottomley, Alleghany County; Mary Massie, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest; Pam Randolph, Print Distribution Service; and Taylor Leal, Blue Ridge Outdoors.

* * * *

HanesBrands has announced that William S. Simon has been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

With the appointment of Simon, whose term runs until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, the company’s board has 10 members. Simon will serve on the board’s audit committee.

Simon is a senior adviser to the investment firm KKR & Co. and president of WSS Venture Holdings, a consulting and investment company. He currently serves on the board of Darden Restaurants.

