Business owners happy about easing of restrictions, but ask for more reopening steps

The YMCA of Northwest N.C. considers the decision to move from 30% to 50% capacity as "a testament to the great work of Ys across our area and state to safely serve those when they need us the most."

"We are excited to be able to welcome more people back."

Fragile progress

Cooper cautioned that the easing of restrictions is fragile and dependent on the current COVID-19 metrics at least stabilizing, if not continuing to improve.

"Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust, but we must remain cautious. People are losing their loved ones each day,” Cooper said.

"We must keep up our guard. Many of us are weary, but we cannot let the weariness win.

"Now is the time to put our strength and resilience to work so that we can continue to turn the corner and get through this."

Being open at 50% indoor capacity may not be what many retailers want, but it should help make staying open more viable in the interim, said Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

"This new phase of North Carolina’s reopening effort is a positive step, and a sign that efforts to slow the spread are working," Owens said.