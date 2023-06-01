The buyer of the Orrell’s Cold Storage and Food Storage facilities in Linwood said Thursday it plans to keep all employees and views the facility as a linchpin for its Southeast growth plans.

Family owned Ben E. Keith Co., based in Fort Worth, Texas, paid $6.35 million for the Orrell properties at 9827 N.C. 150 South, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing May 26.

The company says on its website that it is a provider of “fine food and premium beverage distribution" with the food division active in 19 states and the beverage division only in Texas.

The seller is family owned Orrell’s Food Service Inc. of Linwood.

Orrell’s, founded in 1954, is a provider of high-quality food products and services to restaurants and other establishments in the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte, along with southern Virginia.

The Linwood properties are a combined 5.56 acres and contain a 106,000-square-foot distribution center. The distribution division will be rebranded as Ben E. Keith Foods — Carolina Division.

The buyer also acquired JEM Foods Inc., a meat processing plant also located in Linwood.

Orrell represents Ben E. Keith Foods' 10th operation hub across its 19-state territory.

"The acquisition of Orrell's allows Ben E. Keith Foods to continue its expansion into North Carolina, serve new and existing customers, and provide additional opportunity for our employees and partners," Mike Sweet, president of Ben E. Keith Foods, said in a statement.

"We are excited to welcome all Orrell Food Service employees into our organization and continue a strong focus on customer service."

Tony Orrell, president of Orrell's Food Service, said the Orrell family was comforted by being able to sell to another family owned food services business.

"Both companies strive to be trusted partners and bring value to our customers and suppliers," Orrell said.

"The investments in our facilities, and the expansion of our product offerings and resources for our customers, will ensure a future of continued success."

Keith Swan, a 20-year veteran of Ben E. Keith Foods, has been named general manager of the Carolina division, effectively immediately. He is switching from the company's Southeast division.