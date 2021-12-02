Buying a local home requires nearly $15,000 down payment in third quarter

Winston-Salem area homeowners attempting to purchase the median-price single-family home or condo needed a $14,900 down payment during the third quarter, according to an Attom Data Solutions analysis.
Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.
There were 2,153 single-family homes and condos bought during the third quarter in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
The median sale price was $228,500, while the median loan amount was $203,600.
A median down payment of $14,900 covered 6.6% of the sale price.
By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point metro area had 2,271 single-family homes and condos sold in the third quarter.
The median sale price was $230,000, while the median loan amount was $206,196. The median down payment was $14,250, which covered 6.2% of the sale price.
For the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, there were 9,419 single-family homes and condos sold. The median sale price was $350,000, while the median loan amount was $300,440. The median down payment was $37,000, which covered 10.6% of the sale price.
For the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area, there were 1,510 single-family homes and condos sold. The median sale price was $385,000, while the median loan amount was $315,000. The median down payment was $55,000, which covered 14.3% of the sale price.
For the Raleigh-Cary metro area, there were 3,854 single-family homes and condos sold. The median sale price was $400,000, while the median loan amount was $334,545. The median down payment was $57,000, which covered 14.3% of the sale price.
Nationally, the median down payment, the amount borrowed and the ratio of down payments to median home price all reached a 16-year high.
The national focus of the Attom report was mortgage originations, which were up 3% from a year ago, but down 8% from the second quarter.
It marked the first time in more than two years that total lending decreased in two consecutive quarters. More notably, it was the first time in any year since at least 2000 that lending activity declined in both the second and third quarters, which usually are peak buying seasons.
On the refinance side, 1.99 million home loans were rolled over into new mortgages during the third quarter, down 13% from the second quarter and down 3% from a year ago.
Refinance mortgages remained a majority of all residential lending activity during the third quarter at 55%, down from 59% in both the second quarter and a year ago.
“The overflow stack of work that was hitting lenders for several years shrank again in the third quarter across the U.S. amid a few emerging trends,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom.
“It looks more and more like homeowner’s voracious appetites for refinance deals has eased notably, while purchase lending also dipped."
Teta cautioned that "it’s still too early to say if the trends point to major shifts in lending patterns or the broader housing market boom."
"But, the drop-off is significant, especially for home buying, which could suggest an impending housing market slowdown."
