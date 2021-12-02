Buying a local home requires nearly $15,000 down payment in third quarter

For the Raleigh-Cary metro area, there were 3,854 single-family homes and condos sold. The median sale price was $400,000, while the median loan amount was $334,545. The median down payment was $57,000, which covered 14.3% of the sale price.

Nationally, the median down payment, the amount borrowed and the ratio of down payments to median home price all reached a 16-year high.

The national focus of the Attom report was mortgage originations, which were up 3% from a year ago, but down 8% from the second quarter.

It marked the first time in more than two years that total lending decreased in two consecutive quarters. More notably, it was the first time in any year since at least 2000 that lending activity declined in both the second and third quarters, which usually are peak buying seasons.

On the refinance side, 1.99 million home loans were rolled over into new mortgages during the third quarter, down 13% from the second quarter and down 3% from a year ago.

Refinance mortgages remained a majority of all residential lending activity during the third quarter at 55%, down from 59% in both the second quarter and a year ago.