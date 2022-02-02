Buying spree on Triad apartment complexes continues with five sold in Greensboro

A total of five Greensboro apartment and multifamily campuses have been sold in separate real-estate transactions for a combined $21.3 million, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings.
All of the properties were bought by out-of-state groups.
The largest transaction involved the 72-unit Peppertree Apartments complex at $5.5 million. The property is based at 4311 Trinity Ave. in the Highland Park section of Greensboro.
The buyer was Peppertree Apartments LLC, an affiliate of Glendale Communities of Tonawanda, N.Y., near Buffalo.
A Glendale affiliate also paid $4.81 million for the 61-unit Nottingham Apartments complex at 4240-4254 United St., as well as $3.38 million for the 43-unit Guilford Place Apartment campus at 320 Guilford College Road.
Glendale has made a sizable investment in Triad apartment complexes since entering the market in August 2020.
A Glendale affiliate paid $9.92 million in August 2020 for the Hunt Club apartment complex in Winston-Salem. The 128-unit complex is at 103 Echo Glen Drive near N.C. 67/Reynolda Road and Old Town Drive.
In September 2021, a Glendale affiliate paid $15.9 million to purchase the Grand Summit apartments complex in Greensboro. The complex at 601 Friendway Road contains 120 units.
In a separate transaction, a Connecticut group paid $4 million for the property identified as General Greene Apartments at 1827 Merritt Drive. The buyer is Merritt Drive Apartments LLC of Trumbull, Conn.
The other Greensboro apartment complex sale involved a California group paying $3.55 million for the 30-unit Village of Nantucket property at 1026 Fir Place. The buyer is Action Delores LLC of Petaluma, Calif.
