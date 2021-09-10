 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cagney’s Kitchen affiliate buys vacant lot in Lexington
0 Comments

Cagney’s Kitchen affiliate buys vacant lot in Lexington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Lexington affiliate of Cagney’s Kitchen has spent $275,000 on a vacant 0.76-acre lot at 1408 Cotton Grove Road, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the property off N.C. 8 is Cagney’s Kitchen of Lexington Inc. The sellers are Kenny Koonts and Tammy Koonts.

Cagney’s Kitchen has locations at 2201 Cloverdale Ave., 2291 Old Salisbury Road, 828 S. Stratford Road and 11464 Old U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem.

Other locations are at 801 S. Main St. in Kernersville, 1244 Fairview Drive in Lexington, 5353 Gumtree Road in Wallburg, 1200 Central St. in Wilkesboro, and 215 N. Salisbury Ave. in Granite Quarry.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News