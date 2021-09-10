Cagney’s Kitchen affiliate buys vacant lot in Lexington

A Lexington affiliate of Cagney’s Kitchen has spent $275,000 on a vacant 0.76-acre lot at 1408 Cotton Grove Road, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the property off N.C. 8 is Cagney’s Kitchen of Lexington Inc. The sellers are Kenny Koonts and Tammy Koonts.

Cagney’s Kitchen has locations at 2201 Cloverdale Ave., 2291 Old Salisbury Road, 828 S. Stratford Road and 11464 Old U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem.

Other locations are at 801 S. Main St. in Kernersville, 1244 Fairview Drive in Lexington, 5353 Gumtree Road in Wallburg, 1200 Central St. in Wilkesboro, and 215 N. Salisbury Ave. in Granite Quarry.

