Calif. group spends $13.5 million on local buildings

A California real-estate group has paid $13.5 million to purchase six commercial, industrial or warehouse properties in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The properties were bought in two separate transactions involving three properties each.

The buyer in both deals is NBE Funk Flex LLC of Auburn, Calif.

The sellers are Funk Properties I LLC and Funk Properties II LLC, both of Winston-Salem.

The largest of the two deals went for $9.45 million and involves properties at 985 Pinebrook Knolls Drive (53,644-square-foot facility), 2540 Viceroy Drive (10,374-square-foot warehouse) and 3908 Westpoint Blvd. (20,995-square-foot warehouse).

The second deal of $4.05 million involves properties at 3921 Westpoint Blvd., 2630 Viceroy Drive (40,050 square-foot facility) and 2595 Viceroy Drive (20,441-square-foot warehouse).

