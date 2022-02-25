California group buys second Winston-Salem medical office site

A California real-estate group focused on medical office properties has made its second Winston-Salem transaction this month.

Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 54 DST, an affiliate of JRW Realty of Pasadena, Calif., paid $3.89 million for the property at 725 Highland Oaks Drive, Suite 200, which contains a 34,060-square-foot office space.

It also bought an 0.32 acre site at 550 Highland Oaks Drive.

The seller of both properties is MRA Davidson LLC, an affiliate of Commercial Realty Advisors LLC of Winston-Salem.

On Feb. 14, the Hawthorne OB-GYN Associates property in Winston-Salem was sold for $6.08 million to the same JRW Realty affiliate from MRA Davidson. That 0.95-acre site at 1806 S. Hawthorne Road contains a 6,708-square-foot building.

