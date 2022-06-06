California group pays $2.35 million for Lexington tracts

A California group has paid $2.35 million to purchase two vacant tracts off Forest Hill Road in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday,
The tracts are a 3-acre site at 119 Forest Hill Road and a 2-acre site listed on Forest Hill Road.
The buyer is All Star Storage LLV of Azusa, Calif. The seller is KLY LLC of Lexington.
Richard Craver
