California voters approve proposition banning most flavored tobacco products

California voters have approved a proposition to ban most menthol and other flavored tobacco products in the state.

With 95% of precincts in, Proposition 31 was being passed by a 62.3% to 37.7% margin, or 3.3 million to 2.02 million.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav projected in September that if the ban is approved, it could go into effect as early as Dec. 21.

The potential statewide ban is especially noteworthy because California smokers represent 7% to 8% of U.S. tobacco volume.

“We believe this ban would serve as the perfect case study on flavor bans,” Gaurav wrote.

California joins Massachusetts as the only states with such flavored tobacco product bans. The California prohibition does carve out exceptions for flavored cigars and loose-leaf tobacco.

"The message from this vote is unmistakable: It’s time for policymakers at every level to stop the tobacco industry from using flavored, nicotine-loaded products to addict another generation of kids," said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

"It’s also time to end the industry’s predatory targeting of Black and other communities with menthol cigarettes, which has had a devastating toll on Black lives and is a major contributor to health disparities."

The prohibition is projected to cost California at least $100 million in state tobacco tax revenue, according to the independent Legislative Analyst’s Office.

The outcome was expected even though pro-tobacco groups raised more than $22 million for marketing efforts during the campaign.

That includes, according to Gaurav’s report, at least $10.6 million in cash and in-kind contributions from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., along with $10.2 million in similar contributions from Philip Morris USA Inc., and $500,000 each from Swedish Match North America LLC and ITG Brands LLC.

The proposition is an attempt to uphold a California law passed in August 2020 that prohibited the sale of most flavored tobacco products. Gov. Gavin Newson signed the bill on Aug. 28, 2020.

The proposition represents the tobacco industry’s attempt to overturn the law.

The law was focused primarily on concerns that flavored tobacco products, in particular e-cigarettes, would contribute to another generation of new users “becoming addicted to nicotine.”

The official ballot description said the ban "protects kids by ending the sale of candy-flavored tobacco, including e-cigarettes and minty-menthol cigarettes. 80% of kids who've used tobacco started with a flavored tobacco product. A yes on 31 vote will save lives and save taxpayers money by preventing tobacco related healthcare expenses."

Meanwhile, Proposition 31 opponents said in their ballot description that it "is adult prohibition. It is already illegal to sell any tobacco products — including vapes — to anyone under 21. Prop. 31 costs taxpayers $1 billion over four years, while criminal gangs benefit by controlling increased smuggling and underground markets, leading to more neighborhood crime."

Gaurav said non-combustible products, such as Swedish Match Inc.’s Zyn and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse electronic cigarette, could be the main beneficiaries of the flavored tobacco ban.

Swedish Match is in the process of being sold to Altria Group Inc. for $16 billion.

Swedish Match made industry history in October 2019 when eight General Snus styles made it through the Food and Drug Administration’s lengthy gauntlet for gaining authorization as a modified-risk product.

Its Zyn oral nicotine product holds the top U.S. market share, with about 85% of current sales being menthol.

Meanwhile, Vuse has climbed in recent months to become the top-selling e-cigarette in the U.S.

“We think the ban could accelerate Zyn’s growth in California ... based on precedent in Massachusetts where flavored tobacco was banned in the second quarter of 2020,” Gaurav wrote.

Vuse’s tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes could gain from traditional cigarette smokers making a switch because of the ban.