Cambrex completes Phase One of High Point expansion

Cambrex said Thursday that it has completed the first phase of its $30 million investment in its manufacturing facility in High Point that will add workspace for 85 analytical and chemical development scientists.

The 30,000-square-foot additional space is focused on development of small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients via analytical and chemical development laboratories.

Phase 2 of the project is under way and will double the facility's manufacturing capacity with the addition of clinical and commercial manufacturing suites with reactors up to 2,000 liters.

The new commercial area will provide an ideal scale for the manufacturing of orphan drugs and niche therapies, while larger volume products developed at the facility can be manufactured commercially at one of Cambrex's larger scale facilities in Iowa and Sweden.

