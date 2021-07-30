 Skip to main content
Camco Manufacturing pays $34.5 million for warehouse
An affiliate of Camco Manufacturing Inc. has paid $34.53 million to purchase the 509,216-square-foot warehouse at 121 Landmark Drive where it has been a tenant, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The warehouse is on 40.85 acres. The transaction also involves a 1.6-acre lot at 8507 W. Market St.

The buyer is Camco Properties LLC, while the seller is Caine Family LLC, also of Greensboro.

