Camco Manufacturing pays $34.5 million for warehouse

An affiliate of Camco Manufacturing Inc. has paid $34.53 million to purchase the 509,216-square-foot warehouse at 121 Landmark Drive where it has been a tenant, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The warehouse is on 40.85 acres. The transaction also involves a 1.6-acre lot at 8507 W. Market St.
The buyer is Camco Properties LLC, while the seller is Caine Family LLC, also of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today