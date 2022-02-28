 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camco warehouse property sells for $40.25 million
A New York real-estate investment group has paid $40.25 million to buy the Camco property site in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property spans two tracts: the primary being 121 Landmark Drive that contains 40.85 acres and a 509,216-square-foot warehouse; and the secondary 8507 W. Market St. that contains 1.6 acres.

The buyer is CAM GB Owner LP, an affiliate of Strategic Land Partners LLC.

The seller is Camco Properties LLC, an affiliate of Camco Manufacturing Inc. of Greensboro.

In July, the Camco affiliate paid $34.53 million to purchase the warehouse where it has been a tenant.

