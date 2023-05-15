The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids said Monday that Matthew Myers will step down as its president on July 1 after more than 23 years in the position.

Yolonda Richardson, its executive vice president for global programs, will be promoted to president and chief executive. Myers, a co-founder of the campaign, will serve as a strategic adviser to Richardson.

Richardson also will serve as president of the Tobacco-Free Kids Action Fund, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization.

The campaign was created in 1996 with primary funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Myers and the campaign are perhaps best known for its advocacy role for the 2009 federal law giving the FDA long-sought authority over tobacco products and persuading the Trump administration into raising the federal smoking and tobacco age to 21.