 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camping World plans Thomasville-branded RV furniture
0 comments

Camping World plans Thomasville-branded RV furniture

{{featured_button_text}}

So needless to say, 2020 might just be a bonkers year! And you could be making some crazy life decisions. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Camping World Holdings Inc. announced plans Wednesday for a Thomasville Furniture-branded collection of recreational vehicle and camping furniture.

"This brand launch, along with our acquisition of furniture manufacturer, Allure, in the fall of 2020, accelerates our vertical integration within the space and strengthens our sales and margin growth opportunities,” said Marcus Lemonis, chairman and chief executive of Camping World.

The collections will feature high-style designs that follow both classic and modern trends. Product innovation will be a key component in each piece with a variety of premium fabrics and materials and functional designs for enhanced comfort and differentiation for the consumer. The RV furniture will include an assortment of sofas, chairs and tables.

The collection is projected to debut in late 2021 at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors retail locations.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News