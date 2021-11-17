Carolina Oaks apartment complex sold for $8.5 million

The Carolina Oaks apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $8.5 million to a New Jersey business, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 8.7-acre complex at 2505 Fairfax Road contains 96 units.
The buyer is 2505 Fairfax Road LLC of Howell, N.J., while the seller is Carolina Oaks Investors LLC of Long Beach Township, N.J.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today