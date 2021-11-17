 Skip to main content
Carolina Oaks apartment complex sold for $8.5 million
The Carolina Oaks apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $8.5 million to a New Jersey business, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 8.7-acre complex at 2505 Fairfax Road contains 96 units.

The buyer is 2505 Fairfax Road LLC of Howell, N.J., while the seller is Carolina Oaks Investors LLC of Long Beach Township, N.J.

